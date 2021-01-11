SoonerScoop - Oklahoma, Georgia lead early preseason top 10 for 2021

The last game of the 2020 college football season has been played so now it’s time to look to next season. Here’s my initial top 10 based on many factors.

1. OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma returns an amazing receiving corps, have talent at running back and have Spencer Rattler with a season under his belt. The defense has improved greatly and the Sooners should easily run through the Big 12 next year with fewer growing pains than they had this season.

2. GEORGIA

JT Daniels is the key to the offense and the Bulldogs have more depth at wide receiver than they’ve had in years. Georgia also has key weapons in the offensive backfield and the defense is going to be nasty. Kirby Smart's consistent reboot of talent will show next year.

3. ALABAMA

Ranking Alabama third is probably dumb but the Crimson Tide have so many questions marks that I can’t put them first. New quarterback, replacing Najee Harris, an inexperienced receiving group and a defense losing some of its key playmakers. Yes, I know this happens to Alabama every year and it never affects them but I want to see Bryce Young be effective first.

D.J. Uiagalelei (AP Images)

4. CLEMSON

D.J. Uiagalelei steps in for Trevor Lawrence and this team loses Travis Etienne as well as some key receivers. The defense should be great but the offense might take a half step back.

5. OHIO STATE

I expect CJ Stroud to step in at quarterback but the losses along the offensive line could hurt and depth at running back is questionable. The receiving group should be amazing as always and the defense will improve a bit in the secondary enough to bring them back to the playoff.

6. TEXAS A&M

The Aggies lose experience in Kellen Mond and a lot up front but the defense will carry them early. Isaiah Spiller will run wild as some young players are given time to emerge.

7. NORTH CAROLINA

Sam Howell will be the best quarterback in college football but he’ll be missing a few weapons and the run game won’t be as strong. However, North Carolina's defense will be improved and that’s the key to trying to stay with Clemson next season.

Sam Howell (AP Images)

8. CINCINNATI

The Bearcats return almost everyone and came pretty close to beating a good Georgia team this season. Cincinnati will be a handful next season.

9. FLORIDA

The Gators lose a lot on offense but should be able to run the ball better and the defense will be deeper. Florida will battle Georgia, as usual, for the East crown.

10. OREGON