Kaden Cooper, who spent just one season at Oklahoma, has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. In high school, Cooper garnered recognition as a consensus four-star recruit. The Ada, Oklahoma native, who played his senior season at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, Georgia, was rated No. 60 nationally. Regarded as one of the best shot-blocking wings by many, the 6’5” guard showcases elite athleticism. Throughout his high school career, Cooper averaged between 13 and 10 points.

In his freshman season at Oklahoma, Cooper played in just 15 games and averaged 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.5 minutes played. In conference play, Cooper surpassed three minutes played in just one game. That game being the TCU game, where he played 12 minutes and notched 3 points and four rebounds. Cooper showed promise in that game, but leading up to that game, he was unable to crack the rotation.

The loss of Cooper will not result in any lost production; instead, it will result in lost potential. Now, Porter Moser and the Sooners will need to find more help on the wing. The Sooners have already added Jadon Jones, Brycen Goodine, and Kobe Elvis and now, after losing Cooper, they will have three spots to fill.

