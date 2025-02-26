Oklahoma hires Jim Nagy as football general manager

The Sooners announced the hiring of Jim Nagy as the general manager for football. In the role, Nagy will be tasked with leading OU's roster management and talent acquisition while managing the impact of NIL, the incoming revenue-sharing model and the transfer-portal process.

In an offseason full of big changes, Oklahoma made arguably its biggest hire of the offseason on Wednesday.

"This is a new era in intercollegiate athletics at one of the greatest college football programs in the country," Nagy said in a press release. "The legacy of excellence that precedes my arrival is a testament to the leadership at OU and the university's commitment to execute at a championship level. I am honored to bring my experience and work ethic to this program and am confident that through collaboration and effort, we can achieve excellent results. I am truly excited to get to Norman and begin our process with Coach Venables and his great staff."

Nagy has spent the last seven years as the executive director of the Senior Bowl, the most prestigious college all-star game. His involvement in college football extends long past his involvement with the Senior Bowl. He has 18 years of experience involved in NFL front offices, primarily in the scouting department, and previously worked with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

"I am pleased to have worked with President Harroz and the Board of Regents to bring about this progressive change," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione in a press release. "Today's evolving world requires skilled management of player contracts, multiple player acquisition pathways and allocating resources. All of these are new and vital functions within college athletics. I am convinced that great college football teams will be set apart by their ability to continually innovate to meet these massive changes. Part of that innovation means providing every tool Coach Venables and his staff need to be successful.

"OU's willingness to reimagine the traditional structure and reposition the varied responsibilities within football operations will strengthen us going forward. Jim Nagy brings to us great experience, relationships and perspectives that will mesh well with our staff and will complement the program's continued pursuit of conference and national championships."

Nagy's hiring comes just a few weeks after Curtis Lofton resigned on February 1. Lofton had spent the last few months in the role. With Nagy's hire, Randall Stephenson will transition to a role as chair of football and special advisor to the president and director of athletics.

Most crucially, Nagy will work side-by-side with OU coach Brent Venables as they focus on talent acquisition, evaluation and retention.

"The work required to manage a roster, including contract negotiations, player evaluation, strategic planning, recruiting, and retention, requires full-time focus and skill sets," Venables said in a statement. "Nagy's high-caliber, extensive experience in scouting, recruiting, and retaining top talent will pay dividends across our roster and ultimately on the field. I look forward to working alongside him and Athletics Director Castiglione as we look ahead to great things for OU football."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!