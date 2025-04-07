Oklahoma lands commitment from Miami transfer Nijel Pack

Thanks to a medical redshirt last season, this will be Pack’s sixth year of college basketball. He played in 25 games for the Hurricanes in the 2022–23 season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds.

In those nine games, Pack had standout performances against both Arkansas and Oklahoma State. He dropped 22 points, six assists, and six rebounds against the Razorbacks on 9-of-16 shooting. He followed that up with 20 points and four boards against the Cowboys, shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 4-of-7 from three.

Last season at Miami, Pack averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds, though he was limited to just nine games. Still, he shot an efficient 45.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc.

After landing a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Tae Davis earlier in the day, Porter Moser and the Sooners have added another key piece — this time, Miami transfer Nijel Pack.

The year before that, he helped lead Miami to a Final Four appearance. Pack averaged 13.6 points on 40.4% shooting that season, including a 26-point explosion against Houston in the Sweet Sixteen, where he went 7-of-10 from deep.

He began his career at Kansas State, where he averaged 17.4 points per game and shot 43.6% from three in the 2021–22 season.

Pack is a sharpshooting guard who will immediately step into a starting role at Oklahoma. He’s capable of creating off the dribble but will do most of his damage from long range. With five years of college experience under his belt, he brings valuable leadership and maturity to the Sooners’ backcourt.

He joins Dayton Forsythe as a backcourt mate, giving OU two capable creators who can score off the bounce. Pack’s three-point shooting is poised to be a major asset for the Sooners.

With Pack and Davis — two ACC transfers and Indianapolis natives — now in the fold, Oklahoma has landed a pair of proven producers from the portal. They join Forsythe, Jeff Nwankwo, Jadon Jones, and Mohamed Wague as expected contributors on next season’s roster, with both Pack and Davis locked in as starters.

