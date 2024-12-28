Oklahoma lands Division II transfer TE Will Huggins

The Sooners have landed one more addition to the tight end room in 6-foot-7 transfer Will Huggins, who has one year of eligibility remaining after four seasons at Kansas and one at Division II powerhouse Pittsburg State.

Huggins originally committed to Washington State before backing out of his pledge earlier this month, a decision spurred by head coach Jake Dickert's departure for Wake Forest. Oklahoma quickly offered and pursued him, and he's now signed with the Sooners as their second transfer tight end of the portal cycle. The program had previously added former Kennesaw State tight end Carson Kent.

A former three-star prospect out of high school, Huggins recorded one catch for 20 yards over his four-year career at Kansas from 2020 to 2023. He transferred to Pittsburg State for the 2024 season, and logged 22 catches for 395 yards and a TD during his lone season as a Gorilla.

At 6-foot-7 and 254 pounds, Huggins adds size and experience to a tight end room that features five other scholarship contributors. He and Kent will join Kaden Helms, Kade McIntyre, Davon Mitchell and Trynae Washington in the group.