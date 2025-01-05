Oklahoma lands former five-star DE Marvin Jones Jr. in the portal

Oklahoma has its second major splash of the winter portal cycle, as they've landed a former five-star recruit in Florida State transfer DE Marvin Jones Jr.

It's a full-circle moment for Jones and Oklahoma, as the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) native nearly committed to the Sooners out of high school before Lincoln Riley's seismic departure for USC. Upon his hiring at OU, Brent Venables elected not to retain then-defensive ends coach Jamar Cain, and that enabled Georgia to make a successful late push to land Jones' commitment.

At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Jones has one year of eligibility remaining. After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia, he transferred to Florida State prior to the 2024 campaign, and he racked up 25 tackles and four sacks for the Seminoles this past season before hitting the portal once again. He's the son of ex-FSU linebacker Marvin Jones Sr., who played over a decade in the NFL.

Jones was in Norman for a two-day official visit on Thursday and Friday, and the Sooners were able to close the deal shortly thereafter. He chose Oklahoma over Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

At OU, Jones will join a very talented group of defensive ends headlined by second-team All-SEC selection R Mason Thomas, who hasn't officially announced his return for the 2025 season but is expected back in the crimson and cream. Also in the mix for snaps will be another former five-star DE in rising junior PJ Adebawore, as well as redshirt sophomore-to-be Taylor Wein. Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith and Wyatt Gilmore all redshirted in 2024 as true freshmen, but all three will look to make the leap into the rotation come the fall. Rounding out the room are incoming freshmen Alex Shieldnight and CJ Nickson.