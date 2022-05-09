Oklahoma lands three-star safety Kaleb Spencer

Oklahoma dipped into Virginia for the third time in as many years for their latest commitment. Safety Kaleb Spencer out of Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy announced his commitment to the Sooners the day after Mother’s Day.

"The atmosphere down there and coach Venables is coming in this year to change the program around," Spencer said. "I think I could be a good key for their defense.

"I know he can use me as a good key player on their defense," he said. "I know he knows what he's doing. He has a good reputation as a good defensive mind.

"Coach Ted Roof is great," said Spencer. "That's my guy. He's come up to my school before. We really clicked. I went down there for my visit for the spring game and I love it after that.

"I know if Kelvin (Gilliam) and Damond (Harmon) are balling down there, I know I can do the same thing," he said. "They were telling me about the new program and what coach Venables is like. They said the love the new program a lot better."