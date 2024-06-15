Oklahoma lands three-star TE Ryder Mix: 'My whole life, I've been a Sooner'
The Sooners are on the board for the second time in the class of 2026, as they've landed a commitment from three-star Frisco (Texas) Lone Star TE Ryder Mix. Though he held offers from Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee and nearly two dozen other FBS programs, Mix told OUInsider that the decision to commit to Oklahoma was a pretty easy one.
“I grew up an OU fan; my dad played baseball at OU," said Mix. "My whole life, I’ve been a Sooner. I mean, it’s amazing people, an amazing place. It’s close to home. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder woke up to a FaceTime call from the Oklahoma staff on Saturday morning, and within a matter of hours, he'd committed to the coaches. Thereafter, he wasted virtually no time in going public with his pledge. Mix had been in Norman less than 48 hours earlier, as he competed at the Sooners' prospect camp on Thursday.
“The coaches were just so welcoming," he explained. "They’re awesome; no other staff was like that. I wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity like that, so I just had to go ahead and pull the trigger.”
Mindful of the Sooners' history of strong tight end play, Mix can't wait to learn under the tutelage of Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.
“He’s just a great guy," said Mix. "He’s an awesome coach. He has the credentials; he’s done it. That’s probably one of the best tight end coaches in college football, so he’s someone I want coaching me... I like their tight end [usage] a lot. They had Mark Andrews; they always have good tight ends. They usually spread the ball around, not just doing one thing. That just kinda caught my eye; I liked it.”
Mix joins four-star running back Jonathan Hatton in the Sooners' 2026 class. His focus now turns toward recruiting his peers to Norman, as he fully expects that the crimson and cream machine is going to keep chugging full speed ahead into the SEC.
“I think that staff knows what they’re doing," he remarked. "That’s a pretty experienced staff. They’ll win some games, and hopefully we’ll win a lot more when I get there. So I’m excited to see what they’re gonna do. I know they’re gonna win. It’s gonna be a good year in the SEC, so I’m looking forward to it.”
And when asked what he thought of Oklahoma's ceiling in the SEC, Mix was concise and definitive.
“I don’t think there is one.”
