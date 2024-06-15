The Sooners are on the board for the second time in the class of 2026, as they've landed a commitment from three-star Frisco (Texas) Lone Star TE Ryder Mix. Though he held offers from Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee and nearly two dozen other FBS programs, Mix told OUInsider that the decision to commit to Oklahoma was a pretty easy one.

“I grew up an OU fan; my dad played baseball at OU," said Mix. "My whole life, I’ve been a Sooner. I mean, it’s amazing people, an amazing place. It’s close to home. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder woke up to a FaceTime call from the Oklahoma staff on Saturday morning, and within a matter of hours, he'd committed to the coaches. Thereafter, he wasted virtually no time in going public with his pledge. Mix had been in Norman less than 48 hours earlier, as he competed at the Sooners' prospect camp on Thursday.

“The coaches were just so welcoming," he explained. "They’re awesome; no other staff was like that. I wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity like that, so I just had to go ahead and pull the trigger.”