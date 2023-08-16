“You can’t be the (middle) linebacker (or weakside) linebacker without a little cut on your face.”

“I caught a katana to the face when I wasn’t looking,” Stutsman explained. “But in all reality, (on) this rugby field, things are a little bit different.

He was bleeding from a cut on his nose, which he suffered during the Sooners’ practice at the rugby field. But Stutsman seemed to wear it as a badge of honor.

NORMAN — As Danny Stutsman waited to speak to the media on Monday, there was something a little unusual about his appearance.

Stutsman’s explanation, almost ironically, summed up his mindset entering the 2023 season.

The expectations are high for Stutsman entering his junior year. Last season, he finished with a Big 12-best 126 tackles, along with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries and two interceptions. He also played the most snaps of anyone on OU’s defense (992).

Statistically, he was one of the most productive players in all of college football, but he struggled with consistency at times. OU coach Brent Venables has challenged Stutsman with not only elevating his game, but becoming the leader of the defense.

Stutsman has taken that challenge to heart.

“When you’re trying to step up as a leader, you can’t bring that intensity down any bit,” Stutsman said. “Coach Venables does a tremendous job always being 212 (degrees). So that’s something when you step on this field, you can’t have an off day. Everyone looks up to you to set the standard. So you’ve gotta push through that wall. Those days you’re tired, your body hurts, you’ve gotta find a way to get past that because you know everyone’s looking to you and you’ve gotta be a spark plug for the defense.”

Stutsman’s leadership has been apparent during the first couple weeks of fall camp. He’s been tasked with leading a very young group of young linebackers that includes Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie, Sammy Omosigho and Dasan McCullough, who are all vying for playing time.

Several of those players, particularly Kanak, have credited Stutsman for his leadership.

“Danny’s a leader of men in its truest form,” Kanak said. “He brings all the linebackers to a higher standard and pushes everyone to try to be their best. He’s a guy we can all look up to and learn from. The way he goes about it, he does everything in his life 100 miles an hour as much as he can. He’s a great guy to lead the linebacker room and make sure we’re getting in, doing extra reps, getting in and making sure we’re watching extra film, things like that.”

Venables went to bat for Stutsman several times last season as criticism mounted regarding the Sooners’ poor defensive play. This year, Venables has tasked Stutsman with carrying the OU defense to better heights.

“He’s a tough guy,” Venables said. “It’s a tough position. (Linebacker), to me, should be the heart and soul of your defense, and up the middle of your defense. Danny’s got broad shoulders, and he cares a great deal. He accepts the challenge and responsibility of leading everybody. (I) expect him to have a fantastic year and for him to get the most out of his teammates.”

“He’s just more consistent (this year). He usually knows the answer to the test, even if he missed the question initially – he’ll know right away. But he’s had great humility. You can really coach him hard and that helps coach everybody hard. One of your better players, you can really hold accountable and hold him to a high standard. The way he accepts it that’s what makes it better for everybody.”

Stutsman’s ultimate goal is leading the Sooners to significantly more success in 2023, and he knows there’s pressure to make sure that happens.

He welcomes it.

“All the greats had the pressure and managed it,” Stutsman said. “I want to be one of those guys.”