Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman selected by Saints in the fourth round

NORMAN — One of the most memorable Oklahoma players in recent history is officially an NFL football player.

Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman was drafted Saturday by the New Orleans Saints with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round. Stutsman becomes the first Sooner taken off the board.

Stutsman arrived at Oklahoma in 2021 as a four-star prospect out of Windermere, Florida. Despite the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley, Stutsman stuck around to usher in the new era under head coach Brent Venables.

By the time training camp rolled around his sophomore season, Stutsman had cemented himself atop the depth chart at linebacker. He led the Sooners in tackles (125) and tackles for loss (10.5) in 13 starts while adding three sacks and two interceptions.

Stutsman was a marquee name in college football by the end of his junior year, when he logged 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles while starting 12 games. But there was a question about whether he'd return for his senior season.

In typical Stutsman fashion, he announced his return in a social media video that included a former OU legend.