Oklahoma LB Lewis Carter bound for the portal

Oklahoma saw its first post-bowl game portal entry on Sunday morning.

Sooners linebacker Lewis Carter is set to enter the transfer portal. Carter will depart the program with two years of eligibility remaining.

Carter arrived as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and was largely a reserve player in his freshman year, playing just 30 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

However, Carter saw an elevated role in 2024. Thoughts still a reserve player, he played in 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games. He played 126 snaps, the 22nd-most on the defense, and he played a season-high 31 snaps in Friday’s loss to Navy.

Carter finishes his OU career with 30 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Carter likely would’ve been a significant factor in the Sooners’ linebacker rotation next season. Instead, he’ll look elsewhere.

Carter’s portal entry comes in the wake of defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s departure. Per reports, Alley is set to become the next defensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!