Oklahoma makes a big splash, landing St. Joe's transfer Xzayvier Brown

Porter Moser and the Sooners have made a splash in the transfer portal, landing St. Joe’s guard Xzayvier Brown — widely regarded as one of the top point guards available. Brown arrives in a package deal with his stepfather, Justin Scott, who is joining Oklahoma’s staff as an assistant coach.
As a sophomore with the Hawks, Brown averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 42% shooting from the field and 35% from three. He appeared in all 32 games, starting 30 of them, and averaged 36.2 minutes per game.
Brown scored 20+ points in 14 games last season, including a season-high 27 against Fordham, a 26-point outing with five threes against George Mason, and a 20-point performance in a win over Texas Tech, where he got to the line 13 times.
One of his most impressive games came against Villanova in the Big 5 Classic Campus game, where he poured in 28 points and dished out 13 assists to lead St. Joe’s past the Wildcats.
Brown played roughly 94% of the team’s point guard minutes last season and was among the most efficient guards in the country. He ranked 28th nationally in free throw percentage (89.7%), 204th in minutes percentage (82%), 209th in assist rate (24.5%), and 245th in fewest fouls per 40 minutes (2.0).
Despite having a usage rate that ranked 296th nationally and logging heavy minutes, Brown averaged just 2.7 turnovers per game — up slightly from 1.9 as a freshman — showing a strong ability to take care of the ball.
He’s a quick, athletic guard who can score at all three levels, but particularly excels at the rim and from deep. He’s dynamic in transition and thrives attacking off ball screens. His playmaking ability is a standout trait, highlighted by his 24.5% assist rate.
One major upside: Brown isn’t a one-year rental. He has two years of eligibility remaining. His sophomore season was stellar, but his freshman year was highly efficient as well — averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 46% shooting from the field and 40.4% from deep.
The dip in shooting percentage as a sophomore came with increased volume — from 9.3 shots per game to 13.1, and from 4.9 to 5.6 three-point attempts. He’s a capable shooter both off the catch and off the dribble.
Brown’s addition is a huge get for Oklahoma, as he steps into the point guard role originally slotted for Jeremiah Fears and will line up alongside Miami transfer Nijel Pack in the backcourt, along with returner Dayton Forsythe.
The Brown-Pack combo gives the Sooners one of the more exciting backcourts in the country, especially with Pack’s ability to play off-ball and stretch the floor. Pair that with Tae Davis in the frontcourt, a healthy Jeff Nwankwo, and Jadon Jones, and Oklahoma’s roster has taken a significant step forward from last season.
