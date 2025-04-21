Oklahoma makes a big splash, landing St. Joe's transfer Xzayvier Brown

Porter Moser and the Sooners have made a splash in the transfer portal, landing St. Joe’s guard Xzayvier Brown — widely regarded as one of the top point guards available. Brown arrives in a package deal with his stepfather, Justin Scott, who is joining Oklahoma’s staff as an assistant coach.

As a sophomore with the Hawks, Brown averaged 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 42% shooting from the field and 35% from three. He appeared in all 32 games, starting 30 of them, and averaged 36.2 minutes per game.

Brown scored 20+ points in 14 games last season, including a season-high 27 against Fordham, a 26-point outing with five threes against George Mason, and a 20-point performance in a win over Texas Tech, where he got to the line 13 times.

One of his most impressive games came against Villanova in the Big 5 Classic Campus game, where he poured in 28 points and dished out 13 assists to lead St. Joe’s past the Wildcats.

Brown played roughly 94% of the team’s point guard minutes last season and was among the most efficient guards in the country. He ranked 28th nationally in free throw percentage (89.7%), 204th in minutes percentage (82%), 209th in assist rate (24.5%), and 245th in fewest fouls per 40 minutes (2.0).

Despite having a usage rate that ranked 296th nationally and logging heavy minutes, Brown averaged just 2.7 turnovers per game — up slightly from 1.9 as a freshman — showing a strong ability to take care of the ball.