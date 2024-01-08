Porter Moser 's squad is the third-highest Big 12 team behind Houston (No. 2) and Kansas (No. 3). Baylor (No. 14), BYU (No. 18) and Texas (No. 25) round out the Big 12 in the AP Poll.

The Sooners landed at No. 9 in the AP Poll following Saturday's 71-63 win over Iowa State. The win improved the Sooners to 13-1 on the season and 1-0 to start Big 12 play.

Oklahoma has continued to establish itself in the AP Top 25 over the last few weeks, and again made its way up the standings on Monday.

The Iowa State win was crucial for the Sooners, and not just for moving up the AP Poll. The victory was a sign of progress for the Sooners, who outscored the Cyclones 14-5 over the final four minutes. Last season the Sooners struggled to win close games in conference play, dropping four games by three points or fewer.

But the schedule only tightens up for the Sooners, and that includes this week. They travel to Fort Worth on Wednesday to take on TCU, who lost by two points to Kansas last weekend. On Saturday, the Sooners travel to Lawrence to take on Kansas at Allen Field House, an arena where the Sooners haven't won in over two decades.

If the Sooners can improve to 3-0 in conference play, they'll have a realistic chance of landing inside the top five.

