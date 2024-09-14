Oklahoma overcomes 4th quarter scare and beats Tulane 34-19

It was Jackson Arnold who found the end zone on that first drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. He was 6-of-7 for 46 yards through the air on that drive. The Sooners got both Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes involved early, but in the first half, a certain running back scored both a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

Sure, Oklahoma struggled on offense a week ago, but you have to put that in the past; you can’t keep looking in the rear-view mirror. The offense did just that, going right down the field, notably going 3-for-3 on third downs, and found the end zone on their first drive.

Last week's performance against Houston raised questions for the Sooners heading into today’s matchup with Tulane. Those questions all surrounded Oklahoma’s offense. Due to the poor offensive performance against Houston, some were worried about how they would perform, given that Tulane had taken Kansas State down to the wire just one week before today’s game.

You guessed it: that running back was the one everyone had clamored for—Taylor Tatum. His first touchdown was a 9-yard receiving touchdown, which gave Oklahoma a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. On the next drive, Arnold had a 47-yard run that put the Sooners in great position. Then Tatum had an 8-yard run and scored on a 1-yard run a play later, extending the Sooners’ lead to 21-0.

Oklahoma’s defense was solid until the final drive when Tulane was finally able to find the end zone with a 7-yard passing touchdown. Their kicker then lined up for the extra point but missed, making the score 21-6. Danny Stutsman, who had 15 tackles against Houston, had 10 in the first half against Tulane. Stutsman was everywhere in the first half.

To start the second half, Oklahoma drove down the field, but the drive ultimately fizzled out, forcing the Sooners to settle for a field goal. Then, the Green Wave continued the success they found late in the first half, marching straight down the field and finding themselves at the 5-yard line. Dez Malone and the Oklahoma defense forced a 4th-and-8, but Darin Mensah connected with Makhi Hughes for a 9-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 24-13.

Oklahoma’s offense came back onto the field but struggled to gain any traction, ultimately being forced to punt after Arnold was sacked for a loss of seven yards. You could feel the momentum starting to shift. Tulane’s upcoming drive was monumental for the Sooners’ defense—they desperately needed a stop.

A stop was needed, and Oklahoma’s defense delivered. With 14:48 remaining in the game, the Sooners’ offense needed to put together a drive to extend the lead. Instead, on the very first play, the worst-case scenario unfolded—Arnold threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Tulane's two-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 24-19.

It felt as if Oklahoma’s offense had found at least a little success in the first half, but the second half was a total 180. There was virtually no offensive production for Oklahoma in the second half, and after the pick-six, they really needed to find something. Unfortunately, the Sooners couldn’t get anything going and were forced to punt, giving Tulane a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter.

The defense stepped up and got a stop, giving the ball back to Oklahoma’s offense, who went three-and-out, handing Tulane yet another opportunity to take the lead. You know what they say—big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. Billy Bowman did just that, coming up with a crucial interception.

The Sooners were in a similar spot last week against Houston when Robert Spears-Jennings snagged an interception, but they couldn’t capitalize. Could they change that this week? Yes, they did. Arnold rushed for a massive 24-yard touchdown, extending Oklahoma’s lead to 31-19.