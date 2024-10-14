Oklahoma picked 15th in SEC preseason media poll

Porter Moser and the Sooners are just three weeks away from tipping off their inaugural SEC season, and on Monday, the preseason media poll was released. Oklahoma landed at No. 15, with only one team ranked lower: Vanderbilt.

Alabama, who the Sooners will face in their conference opener, was picked first. The rest of the rankings are as follows: Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, and Vanderbilt.

The low ranking likely stems from the uncertainty surrounding Oklahoma’s roster. Key questions include: 1) significant roster turnover, 2) how transfers like Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, and others will fit in, and 3) what kind of impact freshman Jeremiah Fears can make.

Compared to other trusted preseason rankings, the SEC media poll is notably lower on the Sooners. KenPom ranks Oklahoma 9th in the SEC, BartTorvik places them 12th, and EvanMiya also has them 12th.

Moser, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin will speak at SEC Media Day tomorrow from 1:30 to 3:40 p.m. CT. The Sooners open their season on Monday, November 4, against Lindenwood at 8:00 p.m.

