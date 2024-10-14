Oklahoma picked 15th in SEC preseason media poll

in other news
Halftime Huddle: Takeaways from first half of OU-Texas
It's not good for the Sooners.
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Texas
Follow along with live updates and observations from the Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m. ABC)
MAILBAG: Can OU win vs. UT? | Sourced info on questions | Recruiting | More
ANSWER: Great question. I know the first thing most think about is 2005 five-star OL Michael Fasusi. However, I am not
Sooners pick up commitment from 2025 top-70 center Kai Rogers
The crowned jewel of the 2025 class arrived on October 11th with the commitment of four-star center Kai Rogers
The matchups that will define this year's Red River Rivalry
Oklahoma's biggest game of the year is here, and here are the matchups that will define it.
Porter Moser and the Sooners are just three weeks away from tipping off their inaugural SEC season, and on Monday, the preseason media poll was released. Oklahoma landed at No. 15, with only one team ranked lower: Vanderbilt.
Alabama, who the Sooners will face in their conference opener, was picked first. The rest of the rankings are as follows: Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, and Vanderbilt.
The low ranking likely stems from the uncertainty surrounding Oklahoma’s roster. Key questions include: 1) significant roster turnover, 2) how transfers like Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, and others will fit in, and 3) what kind of impact freshman Jeremiah Fears can make.
Compared to other trusted preseason rankings, the SEC media poll is notably lower on the Sooners. KenPom ranks Oklahoma 9th in the SEC, BartTorvik places them 12th, and EvanMiya also has them 12th.
Moser, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin will speak at SEC Media Day tomorrow from 1:30 to 3:40 p.m. CT. The Sooners open their season on Monday, November 4, against Lindenwood at 8:00 p.m.
