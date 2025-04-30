Oklahoma picks up a pledge from McNeese transfer WR Jer'Michael Carter

Oklahoma needed a transfer wideout, and the Sooner staff preferred to acquire a receiver with size.

After kicking the tires with several options earlier in the portal window, the Sooners finally landed on McNeese transfer Jer'Michael Carter, who turned in a breakout sophomore year for the Cowboys in 2024. After recording 37 receptions for 537 yards and three touchdowns, he chose to enter the transfer portal in the spring window in order to upgrade to the Power 4 level. Offers from Baylor, Utah, Vanderbilt and others quickly validated his decision.

But then Oklahoma got involved, and Emmett Jones worked quickly to book a Friday official visit with Carter. The trip fell smack dab in the middle of his visit slate, as he'd already seen Baylor and Utah and had scheduled Vanderbilt and Tennessee for the other side of his excursion to Norman.

But as it turns out, Carter’s experience at Oklahoma was strong enough to win him over, as he’s circled back around and committed to the Sooners following his trip to Nashville and the cancellation of his trip to Knoxville. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound native of Kentwood (La.) has two years of eligibility remaining and will vie for playing time this fall in a deep Oklahoma receiver room. Ballyhooed Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson is currently sidelined until at least August, and likely longer, after suffering a broken leg during spring camp. That necessitated the addition of another wideout, and Carter fit the bill for Oklahoma.

As Jayden Gibson recovers from an injury that cost him the entire 2024 season, there's an opportunity for a big-bodied receiver like Carter to carve out an immediate role. However, he'll be in competition with several other sizable wideouts, including Ivan Carreon, Emmanuel Choice, Keontez Lewis and Zion Kearney.