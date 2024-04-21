After Troy Everett sustained a significant injury barely a week into spring practice, the Sooners found themselves in dire need of more experience at the center position.

They've added a wealth of experience in their latest portal pickup, as former SMU standout Branson Hickman has announced his pledge to the Sooners.

A three-year starter for the Mustangs, Hickman is the perfect stopgap in many ways for Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 294-pound super-senior has just one year of eligibility remaining and is essentially a high-value, short-term rental — and that's exactly what the Sooners can use in 2024. Everett underwent surgery in early April for his injury, which will likely keep him sidelined until midseason. Behind Everett, the Sooners' options at center consisted of redshirt freshman Josh Bates and true freshman Josh Aisosa, with guard Geirean Hatchett in the picture as an emergency option.

Hickman, who's been in the portal since January, already holds his degree from SMU and has had plenty of leeway to make a decision at his own pace. The Sooners engaged with him after Everett's injury, and he set a visit to the spring game. The visit went well enough that he saw fit to jump on board with Oklahoma, and he immediately becomes the Sooners' projected starter at center heading into the season.

A former three-star recruit from the Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Hickman originally signed with the Mustangs in the class of 2020, and went on to make 33 starts on the Hilltop. He was a second-team All-AAC nominee in 2023 and cracked the preseason watchlist for the Rimington Award.

It's feasible that save for left tackle Jacob Sexton, the Sooners' entire starting offensive line this fall could be composed of transfers. During the winter portal window, Oklahoma brought in a pair of experienced guards in Hatchett (Washington) and Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas), and a pair of experienced right tackles in Michael Tarquin (USC) and Spencer Brown (Michigan State). With Hickman added to the fold, Sexton may be the only homegrown lineman to crack the Week 1 starting lineup for revered offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.