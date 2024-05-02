The Sooners' QB room got a little bit thinner Thursday, as reserve signal-caller General Booty is headed for the transfer portal after two seasons at Oklahoma.

Booty, who joined the program as a walk-on in 2022 after a season at Tyler Junior College, made two brief appearances in an Oklahoma uniform but never threw a pass. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound quarterback played the final offensive drive of Oklahoma's 55-21 loss to TCU in 2022, and played the final drive of the Sooners' 73-0 win over Arkansas State in 2023.

A graduate of Allen High School in Texas, Booty enjoyed a prolific season in 2021 as the starter at TJC. He threw for 3,410 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 250 rushing yards and a couple of scores on the ground. After his lone season in the juco ranks, he had the opportunity to play on scholarship at the University of New Mexico, but chose Oklahoma after the Sooner staff made a late push for his services.

Booty is perhaps best remembered for an appearance he didn't make, as he suffered an allergic reaction on the morning of the 2022 Red River Showdown. His face swelled and he was unable to see clearly, which made him unavailable for the contest. Oklahoma starter Dillon Gabriel was already sidelined, so the only viable options at quarterback for Oklahoma were Davis Beville and true freshman Nick Evers. Beville started the game and delivered an inauspicious performance, going 6-of-12 for 38 yards and an interception in an eventual 49-0 drubbing at the hands of Texas. Evers entered in mop-up duty and misfired on his only pass attempt, but due to lack of faith in either Beville or Evers to command the offense, Oklahoma's offensive gameplan largely consisted of direct snaps to tight end Brayden Willis and running back Eric Gray.

Booty will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

