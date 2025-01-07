Oklahoma QB signee Jett Niu goes in-depth on his very first visit to Norman

When the calendar turned from November to December, Jett Niu was happily committed to Oklahoma State — and he had every intention of signing with the Cowboys.

Then a phone call from new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle changed all the plans for Niu. Less than 48 hours before signing day, Arbuckle dialed up the Lehi (Utah) native and extended him an offer to become a Sooner.

Niu had never visited Norman. He knew virtually nothing about the program. But he’d built a relationship with Arbuckle while the Sooners’ wunderkind OC was on staff at Washington State, and he trusted him enough to pull the trigger blindly. Niu signed with OU on Dec. 4, and one month later, he finally got the chance to see the campus he’ll call home in a matter of days.

Niu is set to enroll at Oklahoma next week, but he was in town on Monday for his long-awaited official visit, and he told OUInsider.com that it went above and beyond his expectations.

“It exceeded it even more — and the expectation was pretty high,” he remarked. “Overall, it was phenomenal. We kinda jammed it all into one day, because when we got there, it was the dead period. Monday, it was awesome. We got to tour the facilities, learn about everything that comes with it. We got to learn a little bit about the S.O.U.L. Mission. I just loved everything about it... Overall, I feel like it was definitely the home feeling. It was definitely a warm welcome from everyone over there, and you can definitely feel the warmth of the town. They all rally behind Oklahoma Sooner football. The people over there are super nice, and I’m super excited to get over there and be back in that environment.

“We went to [Neighborhood] Jam for breakfast; that was a great spot. I had some French toast and an egg omelet and some hashbrowns as well. And then for dinner, we went to this Italian spot right across the street, and it was amazing. Everything over there was spot-on.”