Beville, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2019, transferred to Oklahoma in the spring of 2022 after spending his first three seasons at Pittsburgh. The Sooners added him to the roster after unsuccessful portal courtships of Casey Thompson and Gerry Bohanon . The 6-foot-6, 224-pound native of South Carolina appeared in seven games over the last two years, completing 15 of his 30 pass attempts for 102 yards and an INT.

After two seasons in the crimson and cream, Oklahoma redshirt senior quarterback Davis Beville will seek out a new program with which to play his final season of collegiate eligibility.

He made one career start as a Sooner, and it won't soon be forgotten by anyone who witnessed it — for all of the wrong reasons. Beville earned what was effectively a de facto nod against Texas in 2022, as Dillon Gabriel and General Booty were both sidelined. In perhaps the most ignominious showing in school history, the Sooners fell 49-0 to the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Beville posted a mere 38 yards through the air on 6-of-12 passing in the lopsided defeat. Tight end Brayden Willis ended up taking a large percentage of the snaps at quarterback, as it became evident that offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby did not have a great degree of faith in Beville's arm. True freshman Nick Evers eventually replaced Beville under center as the blowout loss wound to its conclusion, and Beville didn't see the field for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Throughout the 2023 campaign, Beville had been relegated to third-string duty behind Gabriel and Jackson Arnold. He saw action in two games and did not attempt a pass in either of his appearances.

He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next school. Over the course of his collegiate career at Pitt and Oklahoma, Beville has completed 37 of his 62 passes for 339 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.