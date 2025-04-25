Oklahoma reels in UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell

Brent Venables commented after the Crimson Combine that the Sooners needed more depth and competition at kicker, and adding another experienced leg was a priority for Oklahoma throughout the spring portal window.
After making a run at Texas State transfer Mason Shipley, who eventually signed with Texas, the Sooners pivoted to ex-UTSA kicker Tate Sandell. When Sandell entered the portal Wednesday, Oklahoma quickly sprung, and locked him in for a Thursday official visit. Now, he's locked in with the Sooners and will compete with Austin Welch and Liam Evans for kicking duties this fall.
In his only season as UTSA's starting kicker, Sandell connected on 19 of 23 attempts throughout the 2024 campaign. Three of his four misses came from beyond 50 yards. A left-footed kicker, he's a native of Port Neches, Texas, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma.
He redshirted for the Roadrunners in 2022, but served as the program's primary kickoff specialist as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He set a school record with 42 touchbacks and connected on one of two field goal attempts, which set the stage for his inheritance of full kicking duties in 2024. Not only did Sandell prove to be almost flawless from within 50 yards, he also shattered his own school record by recording 62 touchbacks on kickoffs. He established another school record for longest successful field goal attempt by hitting a 54-yarder against Memphis.
For his efforts in 2024, Sandell earned All-AAC honorable mention. Though he'll have to beat out Welch and Evans upon his arrival in Norman, he immediately projects as Oklahoma's starting placekicker for the 2025 season, and will at minimum serve as a reliable kickoff leg.
