Oklahoma reels in UTSA transfer kicker Tate Sandell

Brent Venables commented after the Crimson Combine that the Sooners needed more depth and competition at kicker, and adding another experienced leg was a priority for Oklahoma throughout the spring portal window.

After making a run at Texas State transfer Mason Shipley, who eventually signed with Texas, the Sooners pivoted to ex-UTSA kicker Tate Sandell. When Sandell entered the portal Wednesday, Oklahoma quickly sprung, and locked him in for a Thursday official visit. Now, he's locked in with the Sooners and will compete with Austin Welch and Liam Evans for kicking duties this fall.

In his only season as UTSA's starting kicker, Sandell connected on 19 of 23 attempts throughout the 2024 campaign. Three of his four misses came from beyond 50 yards. A left-footed kicker, he's a native of Port Neches, Texas, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma.