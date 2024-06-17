For quite a while, it appeared that there was a Miami/Clemson battle brewing for four-star Homestead (Fla.) wideout Cortez Mills.

Apparently, nobody relayed that message to Emmett Jones.

Some eight weeks after Mills' very first campus visit to Oklahoma, Jones and the Sooners are in the thick of the battle for the blue-chip pass-catcher, who is the nation's No. 69 overall player in the class of 2025. They hosted him over the weekend for an official visit, and as Mills' recruitment hits the final stretch, OU has given him plenty to consider. In an exclusive interview with Rivals, Mills went in-depth on his most recent trip to Norman.