Everyone knew it was going to be an incredibly tough task to take down the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. A lot was going to have to go Oklahoma’s way if they wanted to be the first to win in Hilton Coliseum this season.

The first half began slowly, but the Sooners managed to keep the game close and even orchestrated a run that resulted in a 20-16 lead. However, foul trouble plagued the Sooners in the first half, necessitating 14 first-half minutes from Luke Northweather, who played well considering what was asked. Despite a strong defensive showing in the initial 15 minutes from the Sooners, the Cyclones rallied with a 9-0 run to conclude the half and got the crowd involved. Unfortunately, the Sooners remained scoreless in the final 6:03, allowing Iowa State to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. The Sooners also made no three-pointers in the first half, as they were 0-7. Javian McCollum was also scoreless in the first half. Three things were clear after 20 minutes of play: If the Sooners wanted to win, they had to make threes, stay out of foul trouble, and McCollum had to find some offense.

The Cyclones were able to extend their lead to 37-28 with 13:43 left to play. At this point in the game, the Sooners just could not find a way to score against Iowa State. With 7:46 left to play, the Cyclones led 46-33. It was clear that if the Sooners wanted to get back into the game, they were going to have to figure something out fast offensively. Milos Uzan and Northweather were able to make three-pointers to cut the deficit to just 10 points, but the Cyclones had an answer and led 52-39 with 3:53 to play. The Sooners ultimately did not have what it takes to put together a late comeback.

This loss moves the Oklahoma Sooners to 19-9 and 7-8 in conference play. At the end of the day, Iowa State was too much for the Sooners to overcome.

Take a look at the biggest takeaway and some notes following the loss.