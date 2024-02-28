Oklahoma's offense falters in loss to Iowa State
Everyone knew it was going to be an incredibly tough task to take down the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. A lot was going to have to go Oklahoma’s way if they wanted to be the first to win in Hilton Coliseum this season.
The first half began slowly, but the Sooners managed to keep the game close and even orchestrated a run that resulted in a 20-16 lead. However, foul trouble plagued the Sooners in the first half, necessitating 14 first-half minutes from Luke Northweather, who played well considering what was asked. Despite a strong defensive showing in the initial 15 minutes from the Sooners, the Cyclones rallied with a 9-0 run to conclude the half and got the crowd involved. Unfortunately, the Sooners remained scoreless in the final 6:03, allowing Iowa State to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. The Sooners also made no three-pointers in the first half, as they were 0-7. Javian McCollum was also scoreless in the first half. Three things were clear after 20 minutes of play: If the Sooners wanted to win, they had to make threes, stay out of foul trouble, and McCollum had to find some offense.
The Cyclones were able to extend their lead to 37-28 with 13:43 left to play. At this point in the game, the Sooners just could not find a way to score against Iowa State. With 7:46 left to play, the Cyclones led 46-33. It was clear that if the Sooners wanted to get back into the game, they were going to have to figure something out fast offensively. Milos Uzan and Northweather were able to make three-pointers to cut the deficit to just 10 points, but the Cyclones had an answer and led 52-39 with 3:53 to play. The Sooners ultimately did not have what it takes to put together a late comeback.
This loss moves the Oklahoma Sooners to 19-9 and 7-8 in conference play. At the end of the day, Iowa State was too much for the Sooners to overcome.
Take a look at the biggest takeaway and some notes following the loss.
Oklahoma's offense struggled mightily
The Sooners struggled offensively, posting just 45 points in the loss. Scoring just 45 points will make it virtually impossible to beat any team. McCollum, who contributed just 4 points, faced strong defensive pressure from Iowa State's KeShon Gilbert, impacting Oklahoma's offensive rhythm. McCollum shot 2-7 from the field.
The team's three-point shooting was a major factor in the low-point total, with a 3-17 (17.6%) performance from behind the arc. Uzan made two of the three successful three-pointers, while Le’Tre Darthard, Jalon Moore, and McCollum were all 0-3 from three-point range.
Iowa State's defensive efforts disrupted Oklahoma's offensive flow, limiting the Sooners' ability to set up plays. The team struggled to find effective scoring opportunities, and even high ball screens with Northweather, which worked at times in the first half, became challenging as the Cyclones successfully trapped ball-handlers, leading to turnovers. No Oklahoma players scored in double figures.
Overall, the team's field goal shooting was subpar, finishing 15-46 (32.6%) from the field.
Notes
- In the second half of Bedlam, Oklahoma chose to start Rivaldo Soares over Otega Oweh due to Soares' strong performance and Oweh's struggles. Porter Moser decided to stick with that decision and started Soares in place of Oweh in this game, marking Soares' first start of the season.
-- McCollum struggled with only 4 points, marking his lowest point total in conference play. He shot 2-7 from the field and 0-3 from behind the arc, also committing three turnovers.
- Turnovers were a team-wide issue for the Sooners, totaling 14. While Iowa State's defense naturally contributed to turnovers, some were unforced errors, with Uzan particularly problematic, registering five turnovers.
- Foul trouble with Sam Godwin and Moore plagued the Sooners in the first half, leading to extended minutes for Northweather and brief appearances for Maks Klanjscek, who played a total of 2 minutes.
- Darthard went scoreless for the second consecutive game, accumulating a plus-minus of -13 in his 20 minutes on the court. Finding a way to contribute offensively will be crucial for him going forward.
- Northweather scored 7 points and showcased positive moments. He ran the floor well, set effective screens, and was utilized in the pick-and-pop, though at times hesitating. He finished 1-3 from behind the arc and played 23 minutes, a season-high for him.
- The Sooners face the formidable No. 1 Houston on Saturday at 7:00 PM on ESPN2. Rapid improvements in offense are imperative for the Sooners to have any chance of an upset.
