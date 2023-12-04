Oklahoma's transfer portal needs in 2024 cycle
Oklahoma will wrap up its 2023 season against the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-3) in the Valero Alamo Bowl after wrapping up their regular season campaign with a 10-2 record.
While the bowl game will be a major focus in December, years we've seen roster management become a huge storyline in the weeks and months following the regular season.
The transfer portal has transformed the way that coaches and administrations look at the offseason, and for a team headed into the SEC in 2024, this cycle will be incredibly important.
Brent Venables and Oklahoma will lose a few key pieces from both sides of the ball in this cycle, so there are certainly some holes to fill on the roster before spring practices roll around, and the transfer portal should help in a big way there. So, where are the Sooners' biggest needs?
First, let's take a look at what Oklahoma stands to lose after the 2023 season.
Projected losses in the 2024 Cycle
OFFENSE
(Projected contributors lost)
QB Dillon Gabriel^
RB Tawee Walker^
RB Marcus Major
TE Austin Stogner
LT Walter Rouse
C Andrew Raym
RG McKade Mettauer
RG Savion Byrd^
RT Tyler Guyton
SLOT Drake Stoops*
(* indicates graduation. ^ indicates the player has already entered the transfer portal).
Conclusion: For any fans who have concerns about OU's offensive line heading into the SEC, you're not alone. Losing four of five starters certainly isn't ideal, and there were many who believed that both Raym and Guyton might've planned on sticking around for 2024. Well, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore so that's going to be a major issue to address this offseason. The good news is that Jacob Sexton has looked more than serviceable at right tackle and Cayden Green might be one of the best freshman offensive linemen in the country.
There's not a Drake Stoops out there in the portal, nor will there be. The impact that No. 12 has had on this team isn't quantifiable, so finding a way to replace his production and leadership will be tricky.
Then, of course, there's the issue of losing Dillon Gabriel, who has been one of the best five quarterbacks in the country in 2023. The Jackson Arnold era is set to begin in 2024, but Gabriel certainly gave him a standard to live up to this season.
DEFENSE
(Projected contributors lost)
DE Rondell Bothroyd*
DT Jonah Laulu*
DT Jordan Kelley*
NT Isaiah Coe
FS Key Lawrence
FS Reggie Pearson
CB Woodi Washington
Conclusion: While the list of names isn't as long defensively, there is certainly a lot of experience leave the Sooners' defense after 2023. The impact that guys like Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley have had on the interior this season can't be overstated. Fortunately, it appears that guys like Da'Jon Terry, Gracen Halton, and Jacob Lacey will be back in 2024 and ready to step into greater roles. Still, there's room for at least one more defensive tackle on the roster.
Three key contributors are leaving from the secondary, the biggest of which is Woodi Washington. The always-steady cornerback appears to be headed to the league, leaving one of the corner spots open for competition. Then, in the back end, both Key Lawrence and Reggie Pearson will leave voids in the safety room that need to be addressed. Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings are the future at the safety spot, and having Billy Bowman back will certainly help offset some of the lost experience there.
Transfer portal needs in 2024
Now that we've addressed the contributors that Oklahoma stands to lose, it's time to look at some of the key positions they'll need to address ahead of spring football.
OFFENSE
OL - One of the main issues that OU will have heading into the SEC is along the offensive line. Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that Bill Bedenbaugh might have three starters back, plus an emergent contributor in Jake Sexton, who could play in place of the departing Walter Rouse. Now it looks like OU will need a tackle, a guard, and a center. Troy Everett could be the answer in the middle, and Jake Taylor might be the future at one of the tackle spots, but going out and adding a couple of ready-made contributors to this group would do wonders.
TE - If there was one issue on Oklahoma's roster in 2023, it was tight end depth. The Sooners ran virtually zero offensive sets with two tight ends on the field because there just wasn't anyone behind Austin Stogner who was ready, or healthy enough to see the field consistently. Plus, Jason Llewellyn has already announced his intention to enter the portal. Davon Mitchell will definitely have a chance to be one of the guys in. this room as soon as he steps on campus, but going to the portal to pick up one (or maybe even two) tight end(s) is something I expect Joe Jon Finley and the offensive staff to focus on.
WR - Wide receiver has become a premium position in both college football and the NFL in recent years, as having a true difference-maker out wide can change the entire feel of an offense. With Drake Stoops leaving, there's a void to be filled. It's worth noting that the group Emmett Jones has, plus what is coming in already, is stacked with talent. But, if the right name emerges, the Sooners might try to land another playmaker.
DEFENSE
DT/NT - The addition of David Stone, Nigel Smith II, and Jayden Jackson will help here, but you can never have too many dudes when it comes to the interior defensive line. Heading into the SEC is going to present new challenges up front, and I expect Oklahoma to combat those new challenges with some beef. If a name or two comes into the fold that will fit into Todd Bates' room, I expect OU to throw their hat in the ring.
CB - Like the offensive line and tight end room, I'm confident that Venables and company will be on the lookout for a cornerback who is ready to come in and contribute right away. Losing Woodi Washington isn't a surprise, but it sure would've been nice to keep him for another season while the young guys behind him mature. But, that's not how it worked out, so the portal will just have to do. Expect the Sooners to push hard for a difference-maker here.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Oklahoma needs a placekicker in a bad way. It was a recurring issue in 2023, and I'm confident in saying that Zach Schmit isn't going to cut it going forward. Now, OU does have the No. 7 overall kicker in the 2024 class, Liam Evans, committed out of Moore High School, but if a bonafide starting kicker were to enter his name in the portal, don't be surprised if the Sooners kick the tires.