Oklahoma will wrap up its 2023 season against the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-3) in the Valero Alamo Bowl after wrapping up their regular season campaign with a 10-2 record. While the bowl game will be a major focus in December, years we've seen roster management become a huge storyline in the weeks and months following the regular season. The transfer portal has transformed the way that coaches and administrations look at the offseason, and for a team headed into the SEC in 2024, this cycle will be incredibly important. Brent Venables and Oklahoma will lose a few key pieces from both sides of the ball in this cycle, so there are certainly some holes to fill on the roster before spring practices roll around, and the transfer portal should help in a big way there. So, where are the Sooners' biggest needs? First, let's take a look at what Oklahoma stands to lose after the 2023 season.

Projected losses in the 2024 Cycle

Advertisement

OFFENSE (Projected contributors lost) QB Dillon Gabriel^ RB Tawee Walker^ RB Marcus Major TE Austin Stogner LT Walter Rouse C Andrew Raym RG McKade Mettauer RG Savion Byrd^ RT Tyler Guyton SLOT Drake Stoops* (* indicates graduation. ^ indicates the player has already entered the transfer portal). Conclusion: For any fans who have concerns about OU's offensive line heading into the SEC, you're not alone. Losing four of five starters certainly isn't ideal, and there were many who believed that both Raym and Guyton might've planned on sticking around for 2024. Well, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore so that's going to be a major issue to address this offseason. The good news is that Jacob Sexton has looked more than serviceable at right tackle and Cayden Green might be one of the best freshman offensive linemen in the country. There's not a Drake Stoops out there in the portal, nor will there be. The impact that No. 12 has had on this team isn't quantifiable, so finding a way to replace his production and leadership will be tricky. Then, of course, there's the issue of losing Dillon Gabriel, who has been one of the best five quarterbacks in the country in 2023. The Jackson Arnold era is set to begin in 2024, but Gabriel certainly gave him a standard to live up to this season. DEFENSE (Projected contributors lost) DE Rondell Bothroyd* DT Jonah Laulu* DT Jordan Kelley* NT Isaiah Coe FS Key Lawrence FS Reggie Pearson CB Woodi Washington Conclusion: While the list of names isn't as long defensively, there is certainly a lot of experience leave the Sooners' defense after 2023. The impact that guys like Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley have had on the interior this season can't be overstated. Fortunately, it appears that guys like Da'Jon Terry, Gracen Halton, and Jacob Lacey will be back in 2024 and ready to step into greater roles. Still, there's room for at least one more defensive tackle on the roster. Three key contributors are leaving from the secondary, the biggest of which is Woodi Washington. The always-steady cornerback appears to be headed to the league, leaving one of the corner spots open for competition. Then, in the back end, both Key Lawrence and Reggie Pearson will leave voids in the safety room that need to be addressed. Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings are the future at the safety spot, and having Billy Bowman back will certainly help offset some of the lost experience there.

Transfer portal needs in 2024