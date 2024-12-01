Oklahoma sophomore WR Jaquaize Pettaway to seek a transfer

Jaquaize Pettaway's enigmatic stint at Oklahoma appears over, as the dynamic wide receiver is bound for the transfer portal after two seasons in Norman.

He leaves the program with 16 career receptions for 157 yards, as well as one rush for 10 yards.

The lone wide receiver enrollee in the Sooners' 2023 recruiting class (Keyon Brown signed his letter of intent but never enrolled), Pettaway was very highly coveted as a prospect. Rivals ranked the Houston native as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 85 overall player in the 2023 cycle, and he chose Oklahoma over such offers as Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and Georgia.

Pettaway saw immediate action for the Sooners as a true freshman, recording nine receptions for 56 yards in Oklahoma's 2023 season opener. However, he notched just two more catches throughout the remainder of the campaign, as the Sooners leaned on more experienced options at wide receiver.

Heading into 2024, Pettaway was widely expected to make a quantum leap in terms of production, especially when Jayden Gibson, Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony went down with injuries. He tallied a career-high 79 receiving yards on three catches in Oklahoma's SEC opener against Tennessee, flashing strong chemistry with freshman QB Michael Hawkins. But Pettaway logged just one reception in each of the next two games, then disappeared from the wide receiver rotation entirely. Walk-on true freshman Jacob Jordan became the Sooners' top option out of the slot, and Pettaway failed to catch a pass over the final six games of Oklahoma's regular season.

When the 5-foot-10, 194-pound speedster settles on a new landing spot, he will have two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.