Oklahoma standing out in a major way to four-star WR Aljour Miles

Aljour Miles walked off the field after leading Kaufman to a workmanlike 55-28 road victory over Ennis, and immediately remarked that he had a persistently hurting hamstring.

You wouldn’t have been able to tell on Friday night, as it didn’t hamper the blue-chip receiver prospect in the slightest.

“I felt pretty good today,” he remarked. “Stuff was just clicking. I’m glad it was my day and I got to show out for y’all.”

Miles had three touchdown catches — the last of which covered nearly 70 yards — in yet another standout performance, as the 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout has enjoyed a banner start to his junior campaign. He recently earned a four-star designation from Rivals, and the interest is ramping up from Power 4 programs across the country.