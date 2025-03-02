Oklahoma still squarely in the mix for decommitted DE Zane Rowe

Perhaps the most shocking Oklahoma commitment in recent memory came from four-star 2027 DE Zane Rowe, who decided out of nowhere to shut down his recruitment last April at the Sooners' spring game. It was there that he informed head coach Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis of his intention to verbally commit to Oklahoma. At the time, Rowe had yet to finish his freshman year of high school.

Thus, it couldn't be regarded as terribly shocking when Rowe backed off his pledge some eight months later. He'd been a bit hasty with his decision-making process, and he's rather candid about that reality in hindsight. Now, as he begins anew in his recruitment, he's got a pretty unique aspiration: he wants to play both defensive end and tight end at the collegiate level. And Rowe says the schools that are chasing his pledge have been pretty unanimously receptive to that desire.

"I want to be the big skill version of Travis Hunter; that's my dream," he laughed. "I want to go both ways and be elite at both."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound jumbo athlete certainly has the requisite athleticism to make an impact on both sides of the ball. That's reflected in his ranking, as Rivals currently considers him the No. 98 overall player in the 2027 cycle. He's begun the process of lining up spring visits, and already has a few dates locked in.

"I'll be going to Nebraska on April 26th," he disclosed. "April 4th I'll be at TCU, and April 5th I'll be going to SMU. And then I'm making my rounds to Georgia March 13th."