2026 defensive end prospect Hudson Woods is no stranger to Norman, as he attended the Sooners' spring game back in April and has been building a relationship with the OU staff for some time.

But his most recent trip to Oklahoma meant a little bit more, as he left campus on Thursday with a scholarship offer from Brent Venables and Miguel Chavis. And as Woods begins to sort out the contenders from the pretenders in his recruitment, the Sooners have made a strong early impression on him.

“They have a lot to offer, that’s for sure," he remarked. "Their culture is amazing. Their coaches, all their personalities are just great. And the way they run things there, it’s all just amazing.”

A Texas A&M legacy, Woods says he's heard a little bit from the Aggies, but doesn't necessarily have a dream of wearing the maroon in College Station.

“I grew up rooting for A&M just because both my parents went to A&M, and I was kind of forced onto that," he chuckled. "But the more I grow up and start to learn the game and learn the business, I don’t really have a favorite team anymore.”

With his door wide open to any and all interested parties, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound edge rusher has a few factors in mind as he works toward an eventual decision.

“My biggest thing is definitely the culture of the program, and another one of my big things is being loved there — to feel like I’m home," he explained. "And the opportunities that they give me. Those are my three [criteria]. I just want to go and be at a new place outside my bubble here in San Antonio.”