The road trip to Norman spans 12 hours from KJ Green's hometown of Lithonia, Georgia.

But as he buckled in for the drive back to the Peach State on Friday morning, Green had no qualms about the time he and his family had invested to take an unofficial visit to Oklahoma.

“It was more than worth it," Green said of his trip to the Sooner State, which resulted in an offer from Miguel Chavis and the OU staff. "I just can’t wait to get back down for a game. It was mind-blowing; it was by far the best visit I’ve been on. We got there, we went out to eat and I got to know them on a personal level. Coach Chavis is very family-oriented, just seeing his wife there with the kids at the camp. And with Coach Bates and Coach JP, and seeing everybody interact with different players, you can really see they’re genuine and they mean well. So I can see that it’s really very family-oriented.”

Green, who also holds early offers from Auburn and Georgia, resides in the heart of SEC territory. And though the Sooners are now officially an SEC program, Green can play in the country's premier football conference without having to venture so far from home. Even so, the distance is no inhibitor. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end says he can easily foresee a future in the crimson and cream.

“For sure. Not even a question," he stated bluntly. "I want somebody that I know is going to develop me, not only as a player but as a man. Somebody that I know is going to be tough on me, coach me hard, and most importantly be family. I’m very family-oriented. It’s me, my mom, my dad and my sister, so I’m very family-oriented. I really don’t like going out like that; I just like to eat my chicken tenders and work out.”