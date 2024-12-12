Oklahoma wideout Brenen Thompson heads to the portal

The wide receivers corps in Norman took another hit on Thursday.

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson is entering the transfer portal, per 247Sports and others. Thompson will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Thompson transferred to the Sooners in 2023, though he barely played in his first season. He played just 30 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and was mostly used a downfield receiver in specific offensive packages.

It was unclear what his role would be in 2024. But as the receiver corps continued to be decimated by injuries, Thompson emerged as one of the only consistent options at receiver. He finished the regular season playing 545 snaps — the fourth most on the offense and first among wide receivers — and he started all but one game this season.

Thompson recorded 26 catches for 471 yards and two touchdowns during his two-year tenure in Norman.

Thompson is the latest casualty among the Sooners' transfer portal departures, particularly at wide receiver. Thompson is the fifth wide receiver to hit the portal, joining Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, JJ Hester and Jaquaize Pettaway.

As of now, if the current portal receivers do not appear in the bowl game on Dec. 27, the Sooners could potentially have just four scholarship receivers available against Navy, depending on Deion Burks' status. Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins, Ivan Carreon and KJ Daniels would be the other available receivers.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!