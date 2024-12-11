Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony to enter the transfer portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer portal.

Anthony's departure brings an end to his two-year tenure in Norman. Anthony, who just finished his senior season, will presumably apply for a four-game redshirt and preserve a final year of eligibility.

It's a bit of an unceremonious end to Anthony's career with the Sooners.

Anthony arrived in Norman prior to the 2023 season after two years in Michigan. Anthony quickly emerged as a pivotal piece to Oklahoma's high-powered offense, recording 27 receptions for 429 yards through the first six games.

However, he suffered a season-ending knee injury against Texas, which kept him out through most of the spring and offseason. Unfortunately for Anthony, that was just the beginning of several setbacks.

Anthony did play in the season opener against Temple back in August, logging eight snaps, per Pro Football Focus. However, Anthony underwent multiple cleanup procedures throughout the year that kept him out of the lineup.

Anthony was active for only one other game this season — the Tennessee matchup in September — but ultimately didn't play. He was ruled out prior to every game the rest of the way, finishing his 2024 season with only one appearance and eight snaps.

