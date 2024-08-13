Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has confirmed that junior WR Jayden Gibson will miss the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury that he suffered in practice last week.

Last season, Gibson recorded 14 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns. He finished the season strong, with standout performances of two receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown against BYU, and two receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale against TCU.

Gibson finished last season with a Pro Football Focus season grade of 76.3, which was the sixth-best grade of any OU offensive player. He logged 232 snaps per PFF, which was fifth among OU receivers. In the Alamo Bowl, Gibson played a career-high 44 snaps.

The loss of Gibson is not only a loss in production, but potential as well. Gibson had impressed during the offseason and was expected to start alongside Nic Anderson and Deion Burks, serving as a key weapon for quarterback Jackson Arnold.

In the winter, Venables said that Gibson was "easily at his best." With Gibson sidelined for the year, experienced players like Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony, who both need to get healthy, will now be relied upon even more. Additionally, JJ Hester, Brenen Thompson, and true freshmen Ivan Carreon and Zion Kearney will compete for playing time.

Losing Gibson is undoubtedly a setback. Emmett Jones' wide receiver corps, which was highly regarded prior to the injury, will now have its depth thoroughly tested.



