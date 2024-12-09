OL Geirean Hatchett hits the portal after one year in Norman

Oklahoma offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett is expected to enter the transfer portal after just one season in Norman. Hatchett, a redshirt senior, suffered a season-ending injury early in the year and will likely apply for a medical redshirt to preserve a sixth year of eligibility.

His Sooner career ends after just one season in Norman.

Despite struggling with injuries for most of his career, Hatchett was a highly-touted addition in last year's transfer portal after he spent four years at Washington. Hatchett didn't play his first two seasons before playing all 13 games his third season. In his final season at Washington in 2023, he played in eight games and made four starts, though missed some time due to injury.

Hatchett missed much of last spring with an injury but progressed enough to start in the Sooners' season opener against Temple. He played 51 snaps against the Owls, with 41 of those coming at center.

However, Hatchett reaggravated his shoulder injury against Temple and it was announced that he was out for the season shortly after.

Hatchett is the second offensive lineman to enter the portal, joining Joshua Bates. With Branson Hickman, Spencer Brown and Michael Tarquin exhausting their eligibility, the Sooners are expected to be very active in looking for offensive linemen in the transfer portal.

