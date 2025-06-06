OL Joey Fleming reacts to first Power 4 offer from Oklahoma

When he showed up to Oklahoma's camp yesterday, Joey Fleming held just one offer. Jacksonville State was the lone school that had pulled the trigger on the 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle.

But when he departed OU's campus, Fleming's offer sheet had doubled, as the Sooners became the first Power 4 program to throw a hat in the ring for one of the Deep South's premier young linemen.

“It’s awesome," Fleming said of his first P4 scholarship. "I feel like it put me on a new level, because I always had that confidence that I could be [that level of a] player. That’s my dream, is to go to the NFL, so that was really just a special moment.”

It's not often that Oklahoma, which has been a factory for NFL offensive linemen over the course of Bill Bedenbaugh's illustrious career in Norman, is the first Power 4 school to make an offer for any prospect — let alone an out-of-state one. But Bedenbaugh saw enough from Fleming on Thursday to know that he wanted the Huntsville (Ala.) product in crimson and cream. And for his part, Fleming is well aware of Bedenbaugh's developmental prowess.

“We had a whole meeting for about an hour yesterday; [Bedenbaugh] had a whole slideshow about it," Fleming recalled. "He showed me all the stats and stuff; it was very impressive. I thought he was great. He has a great balance of coaching and discipline — I feel like he’s a great person, and he’s a great coach in general.”