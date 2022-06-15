Omaha Sooners: An introduction

Introductions have never been my thing so you can imagine the awkwardness that comes with a re-introduction. Hell, even Jay Z needed to reintroduce himself before dropping the Black Album. His name is Hov. H-to-the-O-V. Hopefully you feel me. Afterall, it's been awhile. Twelve years to be exact. Oklahoma is headed back to Omaha. And SoonerScoop.com is along for the ride. How did they get here? How did Skip Johnson's club go from 18-12 and 4-5 in conference play to winners of the Big 12 Tournament, Gainesville Regional and Blacksburg Super Regional? They're hot. To the tune of 21-9 since April 12 kinda hot. But how did this group turn the corner from bubble watchers to (one of) the hottest team in the country?

Here's five things that come to mind:

1. Reggie Willits brought chaos to Norman ... Take a look at any of the program's social media channels and you'll find the word 'chaos' accompanied with a hashtag. By definition it's 'complete disorder and confusion'. Too often early on it was just that. Baserunners picked off. Inexplicable lulls of fundamental execution. A bevy of tootblan. They were running themselves out of innings. Baseball can be a process. And this process was all part of the growing pains that come along as first year volunteer assistant Reggie Willits tried to instill a new mentality. Eventually that process starting paying dividends. In late February they tied a school-record 11 stolen bases versus Wichita State. Much like a Triple Crown race ... annnnnd they were off.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi98J2ZivCdmYrwnZmI8J2ZgPCdmY08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU29vbmVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Nvb25lcnM8L2E+IPCdmLPwnZi28J2YryBw YXN0IFNob2NrZXJzLjxicj48YnI+Me+4j+KDozHvuI/ig6Mgc3RlYWxzID0g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NIQU9TP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ0hBT1M8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jd1JrWnp3ZDg2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vY3dSa1p6d2Q4NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQE9VX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09VX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDk2MjY5NjEwODczNjcxNjgwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chaos had arrived. Speed on the basepaths was a strength of the Sooners new look roster -- including 22 new additions to the program during the fall-- and thus a strength of the program. By the 18th game of the season they had surpassed their stolen base total from last season (46). And they head to Omaha this weekend having stolen the most bases (142) of any team left in the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGEiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Jhc2ViYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9CYXNlYmFsbDwvYT4gMTQyIHN0 b2xlbiBiYXNlczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWdnaWVC YXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWdnaWVCYXNlYmFsbDwv YT4gNzkgc3RvbGVuIGJhc2VzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OREJhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOREJhc2ViYWxs PC9hPiA3OCBzdG9sZW4gYmFzZXM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RleGFzQmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFz QmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IDUzIHN0b2xlbiBiYXNlczxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RhbmZvcmRCU0I/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFN0YW5mb3JkQlNCPC9hPiA0OCBzdG9sZW4gYmFzZXM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F1YnVybkJhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBBdWJ1cm5CYXNlYmFsbDwvYT4gNDggc3RvbGVuIGJhc2VzPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tCU0I/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhem9yYmFja0JTQjwvYT4gNDcgc3RvbGVuIGJh c2VzPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbGVNaXNzQlNCP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbGVNaXNzQlNCPC9hPiAzMiBzdG9sZW4g YmFzZXM8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXNvbiBBcm1zdHJvbmcgKEBqYXNvbnBhcm1z dHJvbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFzb25wYXJt c3Ryb25nL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2NzMzMjQ5NTIyNzYxNzMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Peyton Graham's 32 stolen bases are the most by a single player since Willits (37) in 2003. Tanner Tredaway has stolen 23. Kendall Pettis 22. Blake Robertson has swiped 12 and even John Spikerman got in on the act with 11 in just 27 games. Jimmy Crooks has stolen 10 bags. It's the first time since 1994 five Sooners have recorded double digit steals in the same season. Chaos had arrived as the Sooner coaching staff had envisioned when building the roster in the fall but another problem came to the forefront. They couldn't hold onto a lead.

2. Pitching ... It was always going to be a work in progress. There were pieces but how were they to be used? Oklahoma began the season looking to replace 47-percent of the innings pitched from a season ago, including closer Jason Ruffcorn on the back end. Before the second week of April they had blown a 9th inning lead against LSU. New Orleans rallied with two in the 8th, four in the 9th and three in the 12 to start a three game set in Norman. And then there was the 7th inning Sunday meltdown versus Texas in Arlington. Each of the final two blows costing Oklahoma series victories. Fans were growing tiresome. Calls for Skip Johnson's job were growing. Oklahoma fans are tired of being 'close'. He's a pitching coach, ya know? They wanted answers. Over the next few weeks pitching would become stronger. You saw a staff starting to gain confidence, particularly a starting rotation that was beginning to work further into games making life easier on their cohorts from the bullpen. Jake Bennett was looking more and more like a dominant Friday night starter. David Sandlin was quietly developing into a solid Saturday option. And, finally, it was Cade Horton's long awaited chance to start. More than anything Oklahoma was getting production offensively making every pitcher's life easier. "When you pitch with a lead, your stuff gets better, meaning your breaking ball gets better. Your fastball command gets better. I’m just proud that you hear our guys regurgitate what we talk about in practice every day," says Johnson. "One pitch at a time. Throwing the pitch at the target." Since April 12, OU is averaging 9.2 runs per game. High leverage situations suddenly came few and far between. Things had begun to balance themselves out.

2. A mid-year flip ... Maybe it's not rock-bottom but as the Privateers exited Norman with a series victory groans were emitting from the outfield berms of L. Dale Mitchell Ballpark. The Oklahoma bullpen had once again got themselves in trouble. The natives had become restless.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jc3N1ZXMgZ2Fsb3JlIGZvciBPVSBiYXNlYmFsbCBhcyBOZXcgT3Js ZWFucyB0YWtlcyB0aGUgc2VyaWVzIHdpdGggYSAxMS01IHdpbiBTdW5kYXku IFNvb25lcnMgY29tbWl0IGZvdXIgZXJyb3JzIHRoYXQgbGVkIHRvIGZpdmUg dW5lYXJuZWQgcnVucy4gQSBwcmV0dHkgZGlzYXBwb2ludGluZyB3ZWVrZW5k LiBCaWcgMTIgcGxheSBhaGVhZC4gR3VscC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFZGRpZSBS YWRvc2V2aWNoIChARWRkaWVfUmFkbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FZGRpZV9SYWRvL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA1Njc5NDAwNjg3MTgxODI2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Glimpses of really good baseball were quickly covered up by shoddy, sometimes headscratching execution. Often on the wrong side of the big inning, questions were beginning to pile up. Would drastic(!) changes need to be made by seasons end? They were serious and sometimes unconformable conversations.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PU1UgdGFrZXMgdGhlIEJlZGxhbSBzZXJpZXMgd2l0aCBhIDktNCB2 aWN0b3J5IFN1bmRheSwgZXZlbnMgdGhlIG92ZXJhbGwgdG90YWwgMi0yLiBB bm90aGVyIGhlYWRzY3JhdGNoaW5nIHdoYXQgY291bGRhIGJlZW4ga2luZGEg d2Vla2VuZCBmb3IgT2tsYWhvbWEgKDE4LTEyLCA0LTUpIHdobyBoYXMgbm93 IGRyb3BwZWQgYjJiIEJpZyAxMiBzZXJpZXMuIEJ1bGxwZW4gZG9lc24mIzM5 O3QgbWVsdGRvd24gYW5kIHlvdSYjMzk7cmUgdGFsa2luZyB2ZXJ5IGRpZmZl cmVudGx5IGFib3V0IHRoaXMgY2x1Yi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFZGRpZSBSYWRv c2V2aWNoIChARWRkaWVfUmFkbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FZGRpZV9SYWRvL3N0YXR1cy8xNTEzMjk5ODgzNTI4MTM4NzU0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Then a spark, in of all places, during a midweek trip to Amarillo. Brett Squires returned from the injured reserve to knock a pair of home runs as part of a five hit night and Oklahoma won a non-conference clash versus Texas Tech, 14-9. Perhaps there was a light that could be seen at the end of the tunnel. Kendall Pettis followed Squires lead and returned following a freak injury of his own. It was a slow burn that quickly turned into an inferno by season's end. Over the last month Pettis has hit .393/.507/.750 with 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Not a bad contribution from the 9-hole, eh. In between came Cade Horton's move to the weekend rotation which opened the gates for freshman Wallace Clark to solidify himself as the everyday third baseman. Which resulted in Chazz Martinez finding a new home in the Sooners bullpen. Remember they needed another left-hander out there alongside Carter Campbell. This realization coming after Oklahoma State stacked the line-up with right-handed batters during the Bedlam series stop in Stillwater. Jackson Nicklaus soon would earn an everyday role at second. While Jaret Godman's inability to miss hard contact resulted in lesser appearances out of the bullpen; a role Trevin Michael would later seize. But it's how Godman handled that demotion that tells us a bigger story and speaks volumes to the culture of the program. By trial and error Skip Johnson and staff were finding answers and wins began to pile up in place of those once tough to answer questions. They won series versus Kansas and Kansas State scoring a total of 89 runs in the process. All of the sudden Oklahoma was pushing themselves into the top half of the league standings. Could they win outright? Could they push for regional hosts? Road trips to Fort Worth and Lubbock were still ahead but the line-up alterations had resulted in better baseball. Oklahoma was starting to find themselves. An identity was being formed.

4. Different game, different guy ... At first it was breakout star first baseman Blake Robertson. The freshmen trio of Jackson Nicklaus, Wallace Clark and, eventually, John Spikerman all took turns. Then Peyton Graham in Arlington. Followed by Kendall Pettis in Gainesville. Just last weekend in Blacksburg it was Tanner Tredaway. You sense a theme? It's been someone different nearly every weekend. Everybody eats. Canela would be happy. “We’ve kind of been doubted the whole season," said Pettis before departing for last week's Super Regional. "We were supposed to be picked behind Kansas State and a lot of teams in the Big 12. Nobody expected us to be here. So we’ve always had that chip on our shoulder. I think that’s where the cockiness comes from. PG is going to do what he does. B-Rob is coming from JUCO and those JUCO guys always have that chip on their shoulder. So just having that core group of guys right there is what really gives us that edge.” Walking a fine line between cocky and confident. Not afraid to fail in the moment. “I think so, for this group especially," said Graham, who became the first Oklahoma player in school history to hit 20 home runs and swipe 30 bags in a season. "We’ve got some rowdy guys and people feed off of it. Whatever we can do to get the momentum in our dugout, we’ll do." “If you don’t want to be in that role, you probably shouldn’t be playing baseball. Those are moments you dream of as a kid. I’m always glad to be up in those situations. It’s fun.”