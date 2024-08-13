Omarion Robinson is now the Sooners' highest-rated commit in the 2025 cycle
The Sooners already have one of the best safety rooms in college football, and though they'll lose Billy Bowman following the 2024 campaign, the reload is coming.
Oklahoma has pitched four-star safety commit Omarion Robinson on a future as the next Bowman — and if Robinson's rise to the upper echelon of the recruiting world is any indication, he's quite capable of filling those shoes, sizable as they may be.
After a near-flawless performance at the Rivals Five-Star in June, Robinson took home Defensive Back MVP honors — and officially entered a significant national conversation. He's squarely in contention for the title of No. 1 safety in the country, and that's reflected in his massive rankings boost Tuesday. The 6-foot, 185-pound safety is all the way up to No. 34, a jump of 87 spots from his previous ranking of No. 121.
Moreover, with Jonah Williams' re-categorization from safety to outside linebacker, Oregon commit Trey McNutt and Miami commit Hylton Stubbs are the only safeties in the nation that outrank Robinson — who now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated Oklahoma commit in the Rivals250.
Robinson has been committed to the Sooners for just over a month, as he announced his verbal pledge on July 6. He picked Oklahoma over a list of suitors that included Oregon, LSU, Georgia and the in-state Razorbacks. He and fellow Arkansan Marcus Wimberly comprise yet another impressive recruiting class for Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall.
"I was trying to commit once before, but they wouldn't take the commitment because I wasn't done visiting other schools," Robinson told Rivals' Marshall Levenson. "So, I knew it was home then, but I just weighed my options. And then after all the visits, Oklahoma came up again. It was a hard decision between them and Oregon, but I knew I was going to Oklahoma."
By a wide margin, Rivals is the service that's highest on Robinson as a prospect; both On3 and 247Sports currently have him ranked as a three-star 88. ESPN regards Robinson as a four-star recruit and the No. 26 safety in the country.
Seven other Oklahoma commits and three top targets appear in the Rivals250; here's a glimpse at where they sit.