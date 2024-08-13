The Sooners already have one of the best safety rooms in college football, and though they'll lose Billy Bowman following the 2024 campaign, the reload is coming.

Oklahoma has pitched four-star safety commit Omarion Robinson on a future as the next Bowman — and if Robinson's rise to the upper echelon of the recruiting world is any indication, he's quite capable of filling those shoes, sizable as they may be.

After a near-flawless performance at the Rivals Five-Star in June, Robinson took home Defensive Back MVP honors — and officially entered a significant national conversation. He's squarely in contention for the title of No. 1 safety in the country, and that's reflected in his massive rankings boost Tuesday. The 6-foot, 185-pound safety is all the way up to No. 34, a jump of 87 spots from his previous ranking of No. 121.

Moreover, with Jonah Williams' re-categorization from safety to outside linebacker, Oregon commit Trey McNutt and Miami commit Hylton Stubbs are the only safeties in the nation that outrank Robinson — who now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated Oklahoma commit in the Rivals250.