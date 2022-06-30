Omosigho Can Go

As one of the few prospects who was a focus of recruiting efforts for both of the staffs in Norman over the past few years it's pretty clear that Samuel Omosigho brings plenty to the table. We take a look at the tape that caused both staffs to make him a priority and who has given Brent Venables the vision of letting Omosigh develop physically into a future inside linebacker with the Sooners.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: You come into the first few clips of Omosigho's tape determined to figure out just where he is going to fit into the future of Oklahoma's defense. However, the more you watch the more a simple phrase becomes the answer 'it doesn't matter, just get him on the field'. That's what you see with Omosigho, he makes plays as a stand-up outside linebacker, he makes plays at safety and just about everywhere in between.

And those plays are made possible by his unbelievable speed and length - a combination that is quite rare. Omosigho is a raw player but when you have his level of ability you find yourself in the middle of one thing after another.

As a pass rusher his burst around the corner makes it easy for him to overwhelm a tackle for even those who can meet him at the corner have to do so in such a hurry they're not balanced enough to follow his inevitable move back inside.

In coverage his length and easy change of direction helps him get into a receivers inside hip and make play after play on the ball. How many linebackers have five interceptions in a season?

There's a lot of development in front of him both physically and technically and as such people will have to be patient with Omosigho, whose tape doesn't even have the chance to show him reading and reacting much. It's largely about the skilled linebacker coming down hill and just playing 'see ball, get ball'. As he learns how to better use his hands and becomes more physical at the point of attack he's got a chance to be a fast-riser during the fall.

Player Comparison: There isn't a direct and easy comp as Omosigho is, as stated, a pretty uniquely skilled athlete. But a linebacker he reminds me of at similar points in their career is Auburn's Zakoby McClain.