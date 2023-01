SAN ANTONIO - Oklahoma's defensive class is among the most talented Oklahoma has signed in the last 15 years and one of the names that doesn't get enough attention for his talent is Crandall, Texas Rivals250 linebacker Samuel Omosigho. The big and athletic defender committed to Oklahoma back in the summer but talked about his signing day and how surreal the past month has been for him with SCOOPHD from the floor of the Alamodome.