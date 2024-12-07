One and done: Bauer Sharp to the portal

One of the more highly-touted transfer portal additions last season is leaving after just one year in Norman.

Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp is off to the transfer portal. Sharp, who just finished his redshirt junior season, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

It puts to an end one of the more interesting single-season sagas in recent memory for the Sooners.

Sharp, who spent his first three seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, arrived in Norman last offseason as a player who could make an impact right away. Within just a few spring practices, Sharp was taking first-team reps at tight end. At 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, Sharp was seen as a versatile weapon who could be utilized in a variety of different roles.

What transpired is the definition of an up-and-down season.

Sharp got off to a hot start, catching five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Temple. As the Sooners dealt with significant injuries at wide receiver, Sharp became a bigger part of the offense. He's the only OU player who caught a pass in every game this season, and he finished second on the offense in total snaps (644), per Pro Football Focus.

However, the season came with plenty of low points. Against Alabama, he dropped a wide open pass in the end zone after the Sooners executed a trick play on a double pass. In the Sooners' blowout loss to LSU in the season finale, Sharp was the trigger man on a double pass but instead threw the ball straight up in the air as he was hit, which resulted in an interception.

As injuries piled up, the Sooners simply stretched him past his limits. He carried the ball twice for -8 yards. and he dropped five passes on the season. He finished with a 53.7 performance grade from PFF and he struggled in traditional in-line blocking, logging a pass-rush grade of 47.3.

Despite the low lights, Sharp led the team in both receptions (42) and yards (342).

Now, tight end becomes an even bigger area of concern as the Sooners prepare to make additions in the transfer portal, which opens Dec. 9. Jake Roberts, the only other tight end to see significant playing time, has exhausted his eligibility. That leaves Kade McIntyre, Kaden Helms, Hampton Fay and freshman Davon Mitchell as the only tight ends on the roster.

