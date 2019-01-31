Oklahoma's 2019 class came into their recruitment with minimal fanfare but as time has passed some developed later in the game while others simply finally got the recognition they deserved. With numerous power five, group of five, and various other commitments the 2019 Sooner State class was better than advertised. Take a look as we, one last time, rate the best of Oklahoma.

1. Dax Hill

Thoughts: Hill is a guy that is pretty much impossible to question as the state's current top prospect in 2019. Since he was a freshman Hill was clearly destined for big things and as a junior things really came together for him. Hill has impressive range, a great frame, but what sticks out is his versatility. If you're looking for a safety who can close in the run game? He's your man. Want a physical safety who can actually play true man coverage? He's your man. Basically? He's the man. One coach who faced him: "He's one of the best high school players I've ever seen." Last Ranking: 1 Highest: 1 (1/30/18) Lowest: 1 (1/30/18)

2. Marcus Major

Thoughts: As the intro leads you to; two years ago Marcus Major was not a known entity, nothing like his predecessor in this ranking. Over the next two seasons Major showed massive size, impressive speed, and as a senior really flashed the complete game that so many were looking for. Major's ranking may not match up with some Oklahoma backs of years past but he has a chance to be a difference maker in Norman. Last Ranking: 3 Highest: 2 (8/28/18) Lowest: 3 (1/30/18)

3. Isaiah McGuire

Thoughts: "Called by his own staff as a 'late bloomer' type who hit a real growth spurt as his junior year and moved into the consciousness of numerous college recruiters. McGuire is a long athlete who figures to have his best football ahead of him as his frame continues to fill out." That was written prior to the start of his senior season and when you go and watch McGuire's tape, you see that conversation about 'best football in front of him' coming to pass. His massive size and agility all started to come together. Missouri may have gotten the state's biggest steal in the Redskin standout. Last Ranking: 23 Highest: 3 (1/31/19) Lowest: 23 (8/28/18)

4. Grayson Boomer

Thoughts: Boomer, coming out of his junior year, was a question as to where he might play. He has always been a tight end for Collinsville but some thought, thanks to his huge frame, could turn into an offensive tackle. But looking at his senior tape it seems clear Boomer is just going to be a big tight end. What else is clear? He's going to be a really, really good one. Last Ranking: 8 Highest: 4 (1/31/19) Lowest: 8 (8/28/18)

5. Ja'Travis McCloud

Thoughts: "McCloud, oh man, there is just so, so, so much potential there. But so far the playmaking hasn't quite met up with the talent. McCloud is one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Oklahoma and has the frame to go with it." Again, this was part of the old write-up and McCloud, as a senior, answered all the questions. The tape finally met up with the natural ability and he absolutely took off. If it weren't for the early signing period and so many classes already being finalized it's possible that McCloud will still be reeling in offers. Last Ranking: 35 Highest: 5 (1/31/19) Lowest: 35 (8/28/18)

6. Trace Ford

Thoughts: Ford, little known prior to this year he quickly emerged as one of the state's most dangerous defenders in 2017. Thanks to a great first step and the size to play at several positions along the line he'll only see his stock continue to take off. We predicted back in January that he'd have roughly 20 offers by the end of spring evaluation, and well, we were correct. But as a senior Ford continued to refine his game and has the look of an early playmaker from Santa Fe, yet again, for the Cowboys. Last Ranking: 3 Highest: 2 (1/30/18) Lowest: 6 (1/31/19)

7. Collin Clay

Thoughts: Clay, thanks to 2018 Oklahoma signee Ron Tatum, has spent the last few years as something of a supporting actor, at least as far as perception, in Putnam City's defensive front. But in his junior year, for many that watched the duo, it was Clay's motor and athleticism that really stood out. Clay then went to the Army All-American combine and did well before showing up at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and making a good impression with his ever-growing frame. Clay as a senior saw a lot more doubles and playing for a struggling team he just seemed to lack some of the same bounce but the tools are there for a standout for the Razorbacks. Last Ranking: 4 Highest: 4 (8/28/18) Lowest: 7 (1/31/19)

8. Jefferson Foreman

Thoughts: A player that never received the attention he deserved is the explosive Foreman. His length and speed make one forget just how smooth he is while making plays at both cornerback as well as receiver. Foreman, who first made his name as a freshman at Southeast, really came on as a junior for the Eagles. If he was able to make a few more camps last spring and summer he might have had more offers to match his similarly ranked players. Regardless Arkansas State has come into Oklahoma, again, and gotten a flat out playmaker. Last Ranking: 10 Highest: 7 (1/30/18) Lowest: 10 (8/28/18)

9. Ricky Stromberg

Thoughts: Stromberg, who spent 2017 working as Union's left tackle, is a pure guard in the college game and will become a much more natural blocker when he isn't chasing speed rushers on the edge. We always felt Stromberg was more athletic than he was given credit for and as a senior that really showed. Watching his tape he is pulling and picking up linebackers and doing everything he can to be a player able to help Arkansas early. Last Ranking: 25 Highest: 9 (1/31/19) Lowest: 31 (1/30/18)

10. Zach Marcheselli

Thoughts: There aren't many players in the state you're going to find who are more fun to watch than the athletic, and physical, Tigers linebacker. Marcheselli, already a three-time state wrestling champion, has tons of room to grow into a long and lean frame but is already more than willing to mix it up with running backs, quarterbacks, and anyone else who may cross his path. But that sort of physicality can be easily found in some cases but a guy who can do that and has Marcheselli's range? Those are harder to come by. Anyone want to argue with TCU's ability for defensive finds? Last Ranking: 6 Highest: 6 (8/28/18) Lowest: 11 (1/30/18)

11. Brady Latham

Thoughts: Latham, the son of former Sooner Bob Latham, is something of a late bloomer but shows some nastiness in his blocking and has plenty of room to continue to grow into his long and lean frame. Latham needs some time to grow into his frame but guys with his size and feet aren't easy to find. Last Ranking: 24 Highest: 11 (1/31/19) Lowest: 24 (8/28/18)

12. Jamie Nance

Thoughts: Nance has long been one of the Scoop staff's favorites in the state. Nance has plenty of speed and for a few years has been seen as a receiver but watching his tape you see the ability to maybe make the move to cornerback and allow his length and top end speed turn into a true asset. Nance was nearly a 5-Star Challenge invite thanks to a massive showing at the Dallas Adidas camp. He followed up all of that work with an outstanding senior year and is already in Lincoln. Last Ranking: 7 Highest: 7 (8/28/18) Lowest: 12 (1/30/18)

13. Demariyon Houston

Thoughts: There probably aren't any players in the state who are more entertaining to watch than Houston. Whether it's in the return game or as a dynamic receiving option Houston does it all for a Millwood team that is in the midst of a two-year run that is as dominant as any in memory. Houston's hands can, at times, fail him but it was an issue he seemed to clear up some as a junior. He also showed well in the summer, calming the concerns over his hands - his only real question mark. Last Ranking: 5 Highest: 5 (8/28/18) Lowest: 13 (1/31/19)

14. Demarco Jones

Thoughts: In a class full of quality defensive backs few have a better feel for working the boundary than Jones. Jones has a great ability to turn with receivers and shows the ability to use his body well in directing receivers routes. His speed is strong but not elite, however, his feel for coverage makes for a guy who could see his recruiting take off this spring and though we've seen him a few times recently Jones is a player who can still show us more and continue moving up the rankings. Last Ranking: 11 Highest: 11 (8/28/18) Lowest: 16 (1/30/18)

15. Chester Baah

Thoughts: It seems that every few years the Eagles have a player that just demands to be noticed. In the case of Baah you've got a player with elite athleticism and the desire to finish a block. He may not be the biggest lineman in the state but his ability to pull around the end, pick up linebackers at the second level, and work in space makes for a really promising young offensive lineman. And at the Rivals Adidas camp, he put out the freakiest number of any recent offensive lineman...82-inch from his left finger trip to his right fingertip. That's a 6-foot-10 wingspan, something that can make up for being a bit on the shorter side. Last Ranking: 9 Highest: 8 (1/30/18) Lowest: 15 (1/31/19)

16. Will Kuehne

Thoughts: The only quarterback to make his way on this list is the man who, in his first year in the state of Oklahoma, helped sink the South Tulsa power coupling of Tulsa Union and Jenks. Kuehne isn't the biggest guy or have the biggest arm but he throws a tremendously catchable ball and does a great job extending plays with his feet while keeping his eyes down field. He is a promising player who continued to move up throughout his time in Owasso. Last Ranking: 30 Highest: 16 (1/31/19) Lowest: 30 (8/28/18)

17. Cole Mashburn

Thoughts: Mashburn is listed as a defensive end and in plenty of systems he'd work tremendously well there. But the thing that may be Mashburn's best calling card is all of the things he can do. Whether his future is at defensive end, where he is a powerful defender who consistently sets the edge, or moving back to something of a MIKE linebacker, or even as an hback on offense. His ability to make plays in a lot of ways is what makes him both enigmatic as well as promising. Last Ranking: 12 Highest: 9 (1/30/18) Lowest: 17 (1/31/19)

18. Gavin Potter

Thoughts: Potter is the highest ranked player who hasn't previously found himself on the list. Potter is lean at this point in time but runs well and can play in space, a necessary in today's age of college football. In spite of still being quite lean he also is completely capable of being physical. Whoever may land Potter will be happy with what he brings. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 18 (1/31/19) Lowest: 18 (1/31/19)

19. Ethan Hall

Thoughts: For quite some time Hall has been discussed around Bixby, and his former program at Edmond Santa Fe, as a special talent that was, at times, dominant. But whatever Scoop staff was missing, it finally put itself on tape as a senior. Hall was everywhere for the Spartans this year. He is a high-motor guy but has more bend and explosion at the corner than we'd previously believed possible. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 19 (1/31/19) Lowest: 19 (1/31/19)

20. Demeco Roland

Thoughts: A player that no one, even Broken Arrow's staff, was sure about prior to the spring of 2017. Roland trimmed off some bad weight and started dominating certain points during practice. Mix that with a frame that lends itself naturally to the defensive line and it's easy to see why so many are excited about Roland. He is still raw and is learning proper leverage, hand usage, etc. but as those develop, so will his film.

Last Ranking: 14 Highest: 14 (8/28/18) Lowest: 29 (1/30/18)

21. Darrias Murdock

Thoughts: Murdock is a player who has some interesting progression in front of him and considering the move he has already made there is plenty of reason to think that can happen. Seeing Murdock as a sophomore he was a skinny defensive end with loads of development to come. Seeing him now Murdock is a physical defensive lineman who can hold his ground against a block and does a nice job winning at the point of attack. He is good with his hands but isn't overwhelmingly strong and it leaves him, too often, unable to truly shed a block. But he has started to shed some bad weight and looks the better for it.

Last Ranking: 16 Highest: 15 (1/30/18) Lowest: 21 (1/31/19)

22. Thomas Grayson

Thoughts: It's not coincidence that the Hornets have a load of names on here - and they aren't done yet - they were, without question, one of the state's elite teams and that shows no signs of changing in 2018. Grayson is a home run hitter out of the backfield who shows an ability to makes plays in the passing game as well as on the ground. Grayson is a bit on the smaller side but his speed makes up much of the difference.

Last Ranking: 15 Highest: 15 (8/28/18) Lowest: 25 (1/30/18)

23. Kamron Love

Thoughts: Love is another physical safety from the Santa Fe program, the son of former Oklahoma State Cowboy Sean Love, the younger Love has a chance to be a well recruited player thanks to his big frame and surprising ability in coverage. As a senior that ability came together when he made numerous plays. He is a quality athlete who is willing to be physical, he'll be a nice fit for Navy. Last Ranking: 44 Highest: 23 (1/31/19) Lowest: 44 (8/28/18)

24. Daxton Byers

Thoughts: Byers is still rough around the edges as he continues to develop his pad level and strength. However, size and length like his can't be taught nor can his ability with his feet. Byers has potential but it's just about the big man putting in the work to realize it. Last Ranking: 43 Highest: 24 (1/31/19) Lowest: 43 (8/28/18)

25. Mahcel Johnson

Thoughts: Johnson's length and athleticism make him a player that jumps off on the tape. Beyond all that though Johnson's interesting question is whether he could become an every down stand-up linebacker. He has worked primarily as a pass rusher and as a fullback for the Hornets so far but the athleticism seems to be there to play off the line of scrimmage and be quite comfortable. Last Ranking: 13 Highest: 13 (8/28/18) Lowest: 35 (1/30/18)

26. Earenest Grayson

Thoughts: Grayson was thought of as Jenks' next prospect in what was supposed to be a lean year for the Trojans - and, obviously, one of great change. He had an outstanding year and flashes the ability to rush off the edge. Grayson needs some time to develop but could be a player that we look back on as wildly overlooked. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 26 (1/31/19) Lowest: 26 (1/31/19)

27. Dadrion Taylor

Thoughts: I've made this comparison for a while with Taylor but there is an incredible likeness to former Oklahoma State standout Tatum Bell. That same sort of straight-line speed and decisive running that made Bell such a dangerous weapon for the Cowboys from 2000-03. Taylor isn't the biggest back and will need to continue to work on his game between the tackles; that said his feel for setting up blocks is a real strength of his game. Last Ranking: 32 Highest: 14 (1/30/18) Lowest: 32 (8/28/18)

28. Jack Barkley

Thoughts: Every year there are a few players who you just love to watch work and Barkley is one of those guys in 2019. Barkley plays with reckless abandon and throws himself into every bone-jarring hit. What separates him from many Friday night Heroes who will go no further in their career is that Barkley has the ability to move sideline to sideline and work in space.

Last Ranking: 27 Highest: 27 (8/28/18) Lowest: 38 (1/30/18)

29. Darius Boone

Thoughts: A slashing back with good feet Boone surprises many with his power. Boone is a quality, and textbook, runner that can make catches in space and has the ability to make plays in the open field. Boone may not have home run speed but he is the latest in the line of Union backs who has very real FBS potential. Last Ranking: 41 Highest: 29 (1/31/19) Lowest: 41 (8/28/18)

30. Brayden Bryant

Thoughts: Bryant won't be a fit for everyone but his athletic ability and desire to finish a block makes him a player worth some attention. It will be interesting to see how he could develop as a center in the college game. He was strong at the Dallas Adidas camp using his athleticism to stymie plenty of quality pass rushers. Last Ranking: 34 Highest: 30 (8/28/18) Lowest: 41 (1/30/18)

31. Rey Burnett

Thoughts: Burnett is a player that some have been waiting to emerge for a long time but this spring it seemed the light finally came on. Though Burnett is listed, and probably is, a future guard he worked at tackle at the Dallas Adidas camp and did a very solid job with several speed rushers, including teammate Trace Ford and 2020 standout Nikale Davis. As Burnett continues to trade some bad weight for good he'll only look more athletic and emerge as a highly useful guy, even for power five programs.

Last Ranking: 18 Highest: 18 (8/28/18) Lowest: 31 (1/31/19)

32. Hector Becerra

Thoughts: Every year in Oklahoma there are a few guys whose tape you turn on and just laugh. Watch Becerra pummel defenders and bury one guy after another with some popcorn at the ready. Becerra is just a touch on the short side but as pulling guard or center, he's got the athleticism he'll need to excel. Last Ranking: 21 Highest: 18 (1/30/18) Lowest: 32 (1/31/19)

33. Owen Olsen

Thoughts: Olsen was another late bloomer in this group but his length and athletic ability show up on tape. He'll be an interesting fit in the college game as he has done a lot of different things for the Millers. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 33 (1/31/19) Lowest: 33 (1/31/19)

34. Aaron Stokes

Thoughts: Stokes is a smaller corner but he has elite change of direction and is willing to mix it up. He won't be a fit for everyone but there is no denying that Stokes has tools that some group of five programs will take notice of. Let's be real though, if Stokes was 6-foot he'd have 50 offers. It's just a matter of the right fit. Last Ranking: 46 Highest: 34 (1/31/19) Lowest: 46 (8/28/18)



35. Will Phillips

Thoughts: A player that suffered a tough injury extremely early in the season Phillips has gone a bit forgotten as of late. He is a big back who could factor in at a number of positions. He could be a physical runner who moves the pile but yet is still capable of making plays in space or he could be a nickelback type. Some feel Phillips could even grow into a WILL linebacker in time.

Last Ranking: 22 Highest: 19 (1/30/18) Lowest: 35 (1/31/19)

36. Matt Kaiser

Thoughts: Kaiser is a Tiger receiver who not only makes use of his size to overwhelm defenders but is a very gifted high-point receiver. Kaiser is a better athlete than he often gets credit for and does his best work vertically outside the hash marks.

Last Ranking: 26 Highest: 26 (8/28/18) Lowest: 36 (1/31/19)

37. Noah Cortes

Thoughts: What on Earth are the Tigers putting in Cortes' food? This big back ran wild all over the state in leading Broken Arrow to its first ever state title. Cortes is a power back that looks like a future fullback but he has more than a few moves in space and will be an intriguing prospect at NEO. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 37 (1/31/19) Lowest: 37 (1/31/19)

38. Jaden McDaniel

Thoughts: McDaniel has a lot of work to do as a player but his athleticism is something to be seen as a potential 3-4 outside linebacker. Hall hasn't had a top 20 player on this list since Sterling Shepard in 2012. McDaniel has a great first step and as he continues to aim his athleticism in the right direction he has a chance to climb this list as pass rushers are always in demand.

Last Ranking: 29 Highest: 20 (1/30/18) Lowest: 38 (1/31/19)

39. Elijah Manuel

Thoughts: One of the class's biggest enigmas, Manuel is one of those players that oozes potential. He'll flash all that he can be at one point or another but there is still this desire to see him consistently be that player. Manuel has a great frame, nice length, and the ability to attack a blocker in numerous ways but does he wants to be the player he can be?

Last Ranking: 28 Highest: 10 (1/30/18) Lowest: 39 (1/31/19)

40. Jake Tuttle

Thoughts: Tuttle is the second Collinsville prospect to make the list and while his teammate got all of the early attention Tuttle had an outstanding senior season. He is a back that may not have elite speed but does just about everything else. A complete back has plenty of uses in today's wide-open college game. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 40 (1/31/19) Lowest: 40 (1/31/19)

41. Layne Grantham

Thoughts: Grantham could be a player best suited at center thanks to his sawed off frame but he is a power blocker who can shut down defenders at the point of attack - thanks in no small part to the leverage of his perceived weakness. Grantham has some work to do but there is plenty to like for the powerful interior lineman. Last Ranking: 40 Highest: 40 (8/28/18) Lowest: 41 (1/31/19)

42. Kejuan Hay

Thoughts: Hay is a guy that went a but under appreciated during his junior season thanks to so many focused on his trio of power five signee teammates - Courtre Alexander, Wayne Jones, and Josh Proctor. He is an active linebacker who has the athleticism to move sideline to sideline and the frame to put on a bit more weight and handle the life as an inside linebacker. He should pick up in attention in his senior season for the Rams. Last Ranking: 19 Highest: 19 (8/28/18) Lowest: 42 (1/31/19)

43. Isaiah Major

Thoughts: Major, due to so much talent on the Millwood roster the past few years, got largely overlooked but make no mistake he is a worthwhile player that has a nice frame and some ability to play tackle to tackle. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 43 (1/31/19) Lowest: 43 (1/31/19)

44. Noah Rauschenberg

Thoughts: We're certainly not going to pretend to know the intricacies of the kicking position but the bottom line is that Rauschenberg is a good one and put up solid numbers for the Redskins. Last Ranking: N/A Highest: 44 (1/31/19) Lowest: 44 (1/31/19)

45. Daniel Howard

Thoughts: Howard, who some around the Millwood program, call the Falcon's 'best athlete', is a guy whose primary question is where he might play. His tape shows a lot of work at cornerback but could he slide toward the box and play as a WILL linebacker? His frame says it's possible and if so he could see his recruiting take off. Last Ranking: 39 Highest: 30 (1/30/18) Lowest: 45 (1/31/19)

46. Cade Thompson

Thoughts: The final piece of the Thompson trio is different from his two older brothers, who made their names throwing passes at the high school level. Thompson is an hback and a potentially really, really good one. Thompson shows off elite hands and the ability to make plays after the catch but in his junior tape you rarely saw him blocking - though it's something Southmoore had him working on as a sophomore. It would have been nice to see him at a few more camps over the spring and summer but the chance is still there for him to pick up some notoriety. Last Ranking: 37 Highest: 27 (1/30/18) Lowest: 46 (1/31/19)

47. Kyren Johnson

Thoughts: Another player that no one saw coming in and Bristow's first SSR member in it's history. Johnson is a two-sport standout for the Pirates and at cornerback shows not only the quickness and coverage ability that you'd like to see but great feet and more than a bit of ability to come down and play in run support. Last Ranking: 42 Highest: 33 (1/30/18) Lowest: 47 (1/31/19)

48. Will Taylor

Thoughts: Like many others that are high on this list Taylor wasn't well known prior to this season but emerged as a standout for the Panthers, only the second North product to make the Sooner State Rankings since the 2012 class. Taylor's size makes it clear he can work between the tackles but his athleticism is surprising and he shows promise as a player who could work as an every down inside linebacker. Last Ranking: 17 Highest: 13 (1/30/18) Lowest: 48 (1/31/19)

49. Miles Davis

Thoughts: This is a player that the Lawton staff knew they liked coming into his junior year. But it's safe to say that the Wolverines weren't even sure what they had on their hands until Davis hit the ground running in 2017. Another guy that is a touch on the small side but is impressively physical for his frame. Davis could stay at running back but there is also a chance that he sticks where most saw him prior to his junior season, cornerback. Last Ranking: 31 Highest: 26 (1/30/18) Lowest: 49 (1/31/19)

50. Dominik Venegas