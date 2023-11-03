NORMAN — After losing several key players, Porter Moser again had to rebuild Oklahoma’s roster during the offseason. Among the players who left included Grant Sherfield, who started all 32 games at point guard last season and led the Sooners in scoring and assists.

When asked for his projected starting lineup last week, Moser was hesitant to give too many details. But he gave some clues on who would join Milos Uzan in the team’s backcourt.

“I think we’re going to be able to have two dynamic point guards playing together in terms of Javian McCollum and Milos,” Moser said during local media day. “Both can shoot it. Both can create for others. Both have some speed. I think that’s exciting.”

McCollum appears primed to fill that spot left by Sherfield.

The junior, originally rated a 2021 three-star prospect by Rivals, was a standout player last season at Sienna. The 6-foot-1 guard started 25 of 27 games and posted per-game averages of 15.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 43% from the field and 35.6% from 3 on 5.4 attempts per game.

McCollum’s proven he can be productive on the floor, but he’s used to being the primary ball handler, too. So the question then becomes, what kind of dynamic grows between him and Uzan?

So far this preseason, it appears they’ve developed into a one-two punch.

“Los is a great player,” McCollum said. “He distributes the ball really well. And now I can work off the ball. As he gets in the paint, I may be open for a 3… Then obviously we’re gonna be hard to guard because he can handle it, I can handle it and we can play off each other.”

Fortunately for the Sooners, it’s a dynamic Uzan is familiar with and has proven he can thrive in.

Uzan started as a bench player last season before becoming the full-time starter in early December. He appeared in all 32 games and started 24, averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

As the season went along, Uzan established himself as the clear No. 2 behind Sherfield. During conference play, the two guards led the team in shot attempts (Sherfield 235, Uzan 148) and assists (Sherfield 51, Uzan 50). Uzan’s production and efficiency actually increased against Big 12 opponents, as he averaged 9.5 points on 45% shooting and 39% from 3 in 18 conference games.

Uzan learned a lot last season playing alongside Sherfield.-

“I think to win in the Big 12, you have to have multiple guards who can create for themselves and create for others,” Uzan said. “Last year, it was me and Grant. This year, it’s me and Javian. I think with us being able to create for each other, we’re going to win some games because of that.”

It seems like the ideal match. Both players can drive to the rim and shoot from the perimeter, meaning both players can be productive with or without the ball. But they’re also both willing passers and they’re both unselfish.

They’re teammates have noticed.

“Very dangerous backcourt,” forward John Hugley said. “Javian, I look at (McCollum) as the true PG and ‘Los being that combo (guard). He can play off the ball, on the ball and I feel like that’s amazing to play with as a big man.”

But most importantly, they enjoy playing with each other. And with Moser pushing his team to play faster and more up-tempo, Uzan and McCollum see themselves as the leaders to make sure that happens.

“(We’re) just learning from each other, giving tips to each other,” McCollum said. “It’s been great overall, just the on-the-court situation is great. Just feeding off his energy, he’s feeding off my energy.

“The tempo starts with us. We’re the point guards. We’ve gotta get it out and run. We’ve communicated and talked to each other. As long as we keep that going, we’ll be fine as a team.”

The Sooners' season begins at 7 p.m. Monday against Central Michigan at Lloyd Noble Center.