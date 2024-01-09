(Note: All snap-count data and performances grades are provided by Pro Football Focus. PFF assigns both game and season-long grades for individual players on a 0-100 scale; 90-99 is considered elite, 80-89 good, 70-79 above average, 60-69 average, 50-59 below average, 0-49 poor. PFF performance grades are independent and separate from coaching staff evaluations.

For the most part, that proved to be accurate. The Sooners finished seventh nationally in tackles for loss with 98 (7.5 per game), with 21.5 of those coming from the defensive end position. The Sooners also had six defensive linemen play at least 175 snaps.

Heading into 2023, defensive end appeared to be a group with as much depth and talent as any other position on the roster.

( Note: This list only includes players who logged more than 40 snaps while appearing in at least four games)

( Note: This list only includes players who logged more than 40 snaps while appearing in at least four games)

— Ethan Downs deserves a shoutout. The Sooners' defensive line production last season was abysmal, and Downs was a regular target for criticism during the offseason despite landing on the All-Big 12 Second Team. However, he again posted a solid season in 2023. He led the team in sacks, played the sixth-most snaps on the defense and finished with the second-highest PFF season grade of all 20 defensive players who saw at least 275 snaps. He also, again, earned a spot on the All-Big 12 second team, one of only three OU defensive players to make the all-conference team and the only defensive linemen. Downs isn't a superstar, but he's a solid veteran who has proven to be incredibly consistent. His return in 2024 is a big deal.

— Bothroyd didn't have a remarkable season, but he was a solid presence on the defensive line and finished fifth on the defense in snaps while starting every game. While it's tough to replace a veteran who played so many snaps, his departure does give an opportunity for some of the talented younger players.

— Ford didn't play a ton of snaps, but he did finish third among defensive ends and made some big plays. He'll likely play a similar role next season as a sixth-year veteran off the bench that plays between 25-30 snaps per game.

— It wasn't the breakout season that many had hoped for R Mason Thomas, and a big reason for that was injuries, particularly a high-ankle sprain in fall camp. He only played in nine games, and he didn't appear fully healthy when he was on the field. However, he ended the season by playing 21 or more snaps in four of the last six games and he showed his explosiveness in the bowl game. When asked by OUInsider in October about Thomas, Brent Venables referred to him as the best defensive end on the team. If he's healthy — IF — 2024 should be a big season for Thomas.

— It's pretty impressive that Adebawore played over 180 snaps in a position group that featured three veterans. His playing time was the definition of inconsistent — he only logged 23 combined snaps in the Kansas, TCU, BYU and Arizona games — but there's no doubt he's a potential star in college football. He probably needs to add some size, but with Bothroyd gone, there's a lot of playing time up for grabs.

— Stripling played fewer snaps in 2023 than he did in any season of his career. Still, he had some good moments in limited playing time, and he logged more sacks and TFLS than any defensive end besides Downs.

— The writing was on the wall for Grimes, who was never going to see consistent playing time this season. Grimes, who entered the transfer portal last month, just wasn't productive enough in 2022 and there were too many talented players in 2023 for him to make an impact.

— It'll be interesting to see if young players like Taylor Wein and Markus Strong, who combined for six snaps, can crack the rotation in 2024. With other players like true freshmen Danny Okoye and Wyatt Gilmore and Miami Ohio transfer Caiden Woullard coming in 2024, the Sooners' defensive ends group has the potential to be the best its been in years.

SEASON GRADE: B