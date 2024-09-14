OU 34, Tulane 19: Takeaways from the win

NORMAN — It wasn't always pretty, but Oklahoma found a way to win. The Sooners scored 21 unanswered points to open Saturday's game and led by 15 at halftime. However, Tulane managed to cut OU's lead to 24-19 early in the fourth quarter. But thanks to two defensive takeaways and a touchdown run by Jackson Arnold, the Sooners escaped Owen Field with a 34-19 win. Here's a look at takeaways and notes from the win:

OFFENSE STARTS STRONG, LOSES MOMENTUM IN SECOND HALF

All eyes were going to be on OU's offense after its struggles the first two games. They appeared to answer the call on the first drive. Jackson Arnold drove the Sooners down the field on a 14-play, 69-yard drive that took nearly six yards, and the quarterback capped it off with a one-yard score. On that drive, Arnold completed 6 of 7 passes for 46 yards and added 10 yards on the ground. The Sooners weren't done there. On their first drive of the second quarter, the Sooners drove 60 yards in seven plays. The touchdown came on a beautiful play design by Seth Littrell — with two running backs on the field, Arnold faked the handoff to Jovantae Barnes and found Taylor Tatum for a nine-yard touchdown pass. On the third drive, Tatum capped off a 67-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown. At halftime, the Sooners had 235 total yards and had scored on three of five drives. They appeared to pick up where they left off to start the second half, as a 13-play, 64-yard drive ended with a field goal from Keltner. But that's when things turned bad for the Sooners. Here are the results of the next four drives: Five plays, 13 yards, punt 1 play, -5 yards, Arnold pick-six 3 plays, 1 yard, punt 3 plays, 8 yards, punt Total: 17 yards, zero points. The offense went completely stale, as the running game struggled to get anything going and the Sooners had no downfield presence. Arnold's interception came after the offensive line failed to pick up a blitz, and Tulane scored on the pick to cut OU's lead to 24-19. But after a Billy Bowman interception, Jackson Arnold was able to find room on a 24-yard scramble to essentially seal the win with 6:05 left. Keltner added a late field goal to push the margin of victory. The good news? OU went 8 of 16 (50%) on third downs after going just five of 26 in the first two games. The bad news? They went two of eight in the second half. It was the perfect storm of good and bad for the Sooners, who gained just 114 total yards in the second half.

TAYLOR TATUM STEALS THE SHOW IN THE SECOND HALF

Initially, it didn't appear like Tatum was a part of OU's game plan. He didn't play in the first quarter as Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes handled the backfield. But the second quarter belonged to Tatum. Tatum played every snap of the third drive of the game, playing primarily in two-running back sets with Jovantae Barnes. On the seventh play of the drive, Arnold faked the handoff to Barnes and found Tatum with a nine-yard pass for an easy touchdown. It was the Tatum show again on the next drive, as he capped off the play with a one-yard touchdown. He had an eight-yard rush two plays before to help setup the touchdown. Tatum finished with nine carries for 27 yards and one reception for nine yards, scoring two touchdowns. His play was noteworthy, especially since it was another middling day for the running backs. Gavin Sawchuk saw six carries for 15 yards, barely playing after the first quarter. Barnes again saw the bulk of the work, but turned his 14 carries into just 53 yards (3.8 yards per carry). The running backs totaled just 84 yards on 25 carries (3.36 yards per carry). Tatum was also notably the running back on the field when the Sooners milked the clock late. The true freshman continues to make his case for more playing time.

THE DEFENSE AGAIN MAKES THE DIFFERENCE