There's a huge investment coming to the Oklahoma baseball and football programs. The Sooners have received a $20 million donation to the program, according to a university press release. The donation marks the largest in the history of the baseball program, and will also provide a substantial lift to football as well. The donation, from Bartlesville residents Brian and Kim Kimrey, comes three weeks after the Sooners officially joined the Southeastern Conference, and it comes at a pivotal time. The capacity of L. Dale Mitchell Park is officially listed at 3,180, which ranks 15th among the new 16-team conference. But most notably, the donation comes not long after the Sooners signed head coach Skip Johnson to an extension. While Johnson did meet with Texas A&M about its head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason, the Sooners managed to secure an extension with Johnson that runs through the 2029 season, bringing much-needed stability as they navigate a new conference. The Sooners are coming off a successful season last year, which saw them finish with a 40-21 record while securing the Big 12 Regular Season Championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Johnson also led the Sooners to the Men's College World Series final in 2022. Now, the Sooners have serious capital to make real improvements to their home stadium.

Athletic director Joe Castiglione

“We cannot exhaust our gratitude to Brian and Kim for their consistent faith in and support of OU Athletics,” said Castiglione. “This gift demonstrates their selflessness, yes, but it also illustrates the importance of investing in people and programs, a foundational tenant of how we’ve been able to sustain success across our department. The size of this gift is undoubtedly significant, and we’re thrilled for what it means for the future of OU Baseball and the possibilities it presents for potential future football facility projects.

“The Kimreys' generosity isn’t limited to what they’ve given monetarily to OU; they have a deep generosity of spirit which has resonated immensely with our student-athletes and staff. We’re ever so grateful for their belief in what we are building for OU Baseball and their trust that we will steward their resources well.”

University president Joseph Harroz Jr.

“The Kimreys have been pivotal to the success of OU Athletics for many years, and this unprecedented contribution toward state-of-the-art facilities is a game-changer for our baseball and football programs,” said Harroz. “Generations of student-athletes and Sooner fans will be able to experience the transformative impact of their gift, inspiring greatness as OU Baseball sets its sights on Omaha and our football program continually excels among the nation’s elite. Brian and Kim’s dedication embodies the true spirit of the OU Family, and our gratitude is endless for their trust and support.”

Head baseball coach Skip Johnson

“We are immensely grateful to Brian and Kim for their powerful commitment to our baseball program,” said Johnson. “The Kimreys have been outstanding, consistent supporters of our program for several years and we are appreciative of their continued investment in our student-athletes. This gift continues to boost the momentum around our program as we head into the best conference in college baseball and encourages others to invest in these young men and the University of Oklahoma.”

Head football coach Brent Venables

"Our program is beyond thankful for this amazing gift from the Kimrey family," said Venables. "There's no doubt about it — Brian and Kim are 'all in.' This donation exemplifies their gracious support and genuine love of OU Athletics, and comes at an important time as we embark on our exciting new journey as a member of the SEC. Their astounding generosity will help us continue to compete at the highest level."