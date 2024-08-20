PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
OU athletics sets new fundraising record

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
For the second time in three years, The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has set a new fundraising record.

The Sooners announced Tuesday they secured $110.3 million in total donations and pledges for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The amount surpasses the previous record from fiscal year 2022, when the department secured $109 million in fundraising funds.

OU athletics raised $79 million in fiscal year 2023 and $58 in fiscal year 2021.

The record comes in the midst of the department's fundraising push as part of the university's Lead on Campaign. OU athletics is pushing to raise $725 million by 2027, and it's raised $348 million since 2020.

“The record support we enjoyed this past year from our alumni and friends was nothing short of astounding,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione in a statement. “Year after year, their generosity amazes me, and our efforts are continually sustained by their investment and belief in our mission. It’s a very exciting time as we transition to the SEC, but we’re also living through, easily, the most disruptive and critical moment in college athletics.

"We’re beyond fortunate to have supporters who know what it takes to provide a premier experience for our student-athletes and fans, and who continue to step up and ensure we have what we need to do just that. We simply cannot exhaust our gratitude for the role our donors play in creating magical moments for all of Sooner Nation.”

For more information on the campaign, visit soonersports.com.

