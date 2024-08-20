For the second time in three years, The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department has set a new fundraising record.

The Sooners announced Tuesday they secured $110.3 million in total donations and pledges for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The amount surpasses the previous record from fiscal year 2022, when the department secured $109 million in fundraising funds.

OU athletics raised $79 million in fiscal year 2023 and $58 in fiscal year 2021.

The record comes in the midst of the department's fundraising push as part of the university's Lead on Campaign. OU athletics is pushing to raise $725 million by 2027, and it's raised $348 million since 2020.

“The record support we enjoyed this past year from our alumni and friends was nothing short of astounding,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione in a statement. “Year after year, their generosity amazes me, and our efforts are continually sustained by their investment and belief in our mission. It’s a very exciting time as we transition to the SEC, but we’re also living through, easily, the most disruptive and critical moment in college athletics.

"We’re beyond fortunate to have supporters who know what it takes to provide a premier experience for our student-athletes and fans, and who continue to step up and ensure we have what we need to do just that. We simply cannot exhaust our gratitude for the role our donors play in creating magical moments for all of Sooner Nation.”

For more information on the campaign, visit soonersports.com.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!