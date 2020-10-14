No Big 12 tournament, no NCAA tournament, not a normal offseason, but maybe things will begin to feel familiar for Oklahoma basketball as the Sooners begin practice Wednesday.

Like every collegiate sport, COVID-19 has changed the game, but basketball was one of the first sports where it really hit home what was about to happen in the nation.

On a Saturday in March, OU’s Austin Reeves is scoring 41 points and leading the Sooners to an epic comeback win at TCU. And that Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz is canceled, and we know the story from there.

The NBA just completed its season Tuesday evening, showing a bubble atmosphere can work. That won’t be the case for college basketball, but everybody is clearly excited to be back.

“Basketball is kind of their comfort zone,” said head coach Lon Kruger during a Tuesday Zoom call. “When they come to practice every day, when they are around each other, when they are in the gym during all the craziness that’s going around in other areas of their life, in the gym they kind of forget all that and focus on what they love to do.

“They need that, as anyone would need what they’re more comfortable and enjoy doing. Basketball is that out, if you will, for the guys. They look forward to it.”

There are still a lot of unknowns as it comes to the season. Heck, the schedule hasn’t even been released and conference games are still being shuffled.

For the Sooners, the big unknown is regarding the eligibility status of its two transfers, guards Umoja “Mo” Gibson and Elijah Harkless.

Neither is a grad transfer, so the Sooners have asked for waivers for each for immediate eligibility. As those have been granted left and right across the nation, Kruger and crew are still waiting.

“No update as far as a ruling,” Kruger said. “Again, we’ll make application for each as we’ve done. It goes to the hands of the NCAA committee on the eligibility aspect of it. No response at this point. We expect something in the near future. The season is still 6-7 weeks away but it will be approaching more quickly than we might imagine.”

When OU returned for workouts in July, it was reported nobody among the men’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19. OU is now no longer sending out sport-specific results, but basketball has seen how quickly COVID-19 and contact tracing can change the game.

From missing the chance at a tournament appearance to the craziness around the spring and summer workouts, it could be a mental struggle for everybody. Kruger is confident his guys are in a good position as practice gets going.

“I’m sure it’s impacted some more than others,” Kruger said. “Outwardly, they’ve seemed to responded well to it. Anytime you lose your conference tournament, you lose your NCAA Tournament opportunity, the workouts in April, the workouts in June, July, you lose all of that and you roll with it, you make adjustments for it. On the surface, it seems like our guys have handled it in a great way.

“We talk to them a lot. They seem to be solid footing, feeling good, anxious to get the season started. If there's anyone that’s been affected by it more than what would be very normal and they’ve handled it well, then we’d be surprised. We think everyone’s in great shape, feeling good. They’re disappointed by some things they’ve missed out on.

“We talked early on, the big thing is attitude standpoint is how we respond, how we remain flexible and adjust to whatever comes, and realize it’s not going to be normal, it might not be fair to what the norm would be but you have to move on. The guys have done a good job up to this point.”