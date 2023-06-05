The 2023 Oklahoma Sooners’ season has come to its conclusion after an 8-5 loss to East Carolina on Sunday. The Sooners went 1-2 in the Charlottesville Regional with a 10-1 victory against Army and two losses against the Pirates — who held a strong argument to host but ultimately drew a No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.









Oklahoma took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly by Anthony MacKenzie to score Kendall Pettis from third. Pettis drew a walk earlier in the inning.





James Hitt (6-2) shut down the East Carolina (47-18) offense in the first two innings but lost command in the third frame. The Pirates took a 3-1 lead thanks to a walk and three hits and never trailed for the rest of the game. Hitt was chased from the game in the fifth inning as the Pirates scored five more to take a commanding 8-1 lead.





Carter Campbell made his 34th relief appearance in the fifth inning in relief of Hitt but only recorded one out. The Western Oklahoma State College transfer allowed three earned runs on four hits — including three doubles by the Pirates.





Oklahoma (32-28) responded with two runs of their own following East Carolina’s offensive explosion in the top of the fifth. Pettis walked and scored on a single by Dakota Harris, and Bryce Madron singled and scored on a balk to cut the deficit to 8-3.



