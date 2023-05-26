Oklahoma took a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth but could not hold on in a gut-wrenching 10-9 defeat against No. 6 seed Texas Tech in Arlington on Thursday. The Sooners are on the NCAA Tournament bubble and were a virtual lock for the tournament with a victory against the Red Raiders.









Oklahoma (31-25) pushed a run across in the first inning. John Spikerman singled to lead off the game but was later thrown out trying to steal home on a passed ball. Anthony MacKenzie drew a bases-loaded walk with one out to get the Sooners on the board before Easton Carmichael hit into a double play to end the threat.





Kendall Pettis reached on a low line drive with two outs that skipped past the third baseman and allowed Jackson Nicklaus and Wallace Clark to score from second and third to put the Sooners ahead 3-0. Although it was officially recorded as an error — the Chicago native gave the Sooners a lot of early momentum.





Speaking of momentum, the Sooners extended their lead to 5-0 with another two-spot in the fourth inning on a fierce two-out rally. Nicklaus reached on an infield single before Spikerman and Pettis drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Nicklaus and Spikerman came around to score as Madron legged out an infield single to give the Sooners a five-run lead.





Texas Tech (39-19) stormed back with four runs in the fourth inning thanks to a pair of errors by Nicklaus at second base. The Red Raiders plated a run on an error by Nicklaus before reeling off back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to trim the deficit to 5-4. All four runs scored in the inning were unearned.





LHP Braden Carmichael got the start and pitched 5.0 innings and allowed one earned run. The southpaw worked around nine hits and likely would have exited the game with larger than a 5-4 lead without the miscues by Nicklaus.



