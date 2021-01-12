After dropping back-to-back games and playing without two key contributors for the second game in a row, it was hard to have an idea of how Oklahoma was going to respond.

The Sooners sent as positive a message as possible in absolutely dominating visiting TCU 82-46 on Tuesday night to improve to 7-3 overall and back to .500 at 3-3 in the Big 12.

No surprises this time as OU knew it would be without senior Brady Manek and sophomore Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 protocols. Missing some offensive firepower, but the Sooners turned it up on the other end of the floor to get things going.

OU forced 16 turnovers compared to just five for the Sooners. Maybe more importantly, Lon Kruger’s group was able to convert that into 25 points, and defense led to offense routinely on this night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“The guys are focused. Guys have made progress pretty consistently, starting to do a better job,” Kruger said. “Always been pretty sound defensively but haven’t always guarded the three really well. I think we’ve added to that, in terms of getting to the ball and getting to the shooters and staying connected to them.

“Created turnovers and converted those on the other end. We’ve had several of those opportunities in each of the last few ballgames. Need to keep doing that, for sure.”

If ever there has been a coach not fazed at all by what COVID-19 can do to a lineup, it’s Kruger. He has been ready for the changes since the preseason. Tuesday brought another wrinkle as Elijah Harkless picked up two quick fouls, forcing De’Vion Harmon to play the power forward spot.